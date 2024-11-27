Dumb Things In Red One We Can't Ignore

"Red One" is a 2024 Christmas-action-adventure-comedy-wannabe "four-quadrant" blockbuster that was somehow released in theaters instead of straight to streaming where it belonged (if it honestly really belongs anywhere at all). The plot of this content (hard to call it a film at this point) follows the buff and badass bodyguard Callum Drift (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) –- decked out in tight-fitting muted green-and-red leather duds –- whose powerful client is none other than jolly ol' Saint Nick himself, Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons, who previously voiced the character in the 2019 CG-animated film "Klaus"). And, apparently, thanks to The Rock (we're not going to call him Callum going forward), Simmons' Santa is now hitting the gym and got buff too, rather than sporting his classic rotund visage.

The North Pole has also gotten a foolhardy modern makeover in "Red One," with everything now overly high-tech and garish –- it's more draconian Amazon warehouse than whimsical winter wonderland. Eventually, terrorists sneak into the secret workshop and kidnap Santa right before Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, the only lead The Rock has is the involvement of the notorious hacker, thief, and "Level Four Naughty Lister" Jack O'Malley, aka "The Wolf" (a slumming Chris Evans), who unknowingly gave away Santa's location to the terrorists for a price. Now it's up to The Rock and Jack to work together and find Santa before it's too late and Christmas is ruined!

If that sounds dumb ... that's because it is. However, what follows below are the dumbest moments in this Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans box-office bomb, so buckle up, we're about to go level five naughty!

Warning: spoilers below!