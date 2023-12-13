The Controversies Behind Popular Christmas Movies Explained

Chock full of insanely quotable lines and a tenderhearted storyline, "Elf" proved that even modern films can instantly become classic Christmas movies. The story follows Buddy (Will Ferrell), a human raised at the North Pole as an elf. Although he's a middle-aged adult, Buddy embarks on a journey with child-like wonder to meet his birth father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan), in New York City. Hilarity and sweetness ensue as Buddy wins over those around him and falls in love with Jovie (Zooey Deschanel). We root for Buddy and cheer him on as he bonds with his half-brother Michael (Daniel Tay) and stepmother Emily (Mary Steenburgen). We laugh when he exclaims, "Santa? I know him!"

However, in the years since the film's release, some viewers have pointed out one controversial, risqué scene. Buddy has a crush on Jovie but doesn't know her yet. When he hears her singing from inside the Gimbels women's bathroom, he's intrigued. He saunters in and joins an unwitting Jovie in a duet of "Baby, It's Cold Outside." Buddy sits on the bathroom floor while Jovie showers, naked. The Christmas tune the duo sings has also come under scrutiny, as some people feel the lyrics allude to date rape. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zooey Deschanel acknowledged the controversy but said the scene is purely innocent. "It's funny because obviously everyone knows it's not appropriate to walk in the girls' bathroom when someone's showering, but he's so believable as this guileless elf," she said. "It's weird he's in there, but you totally buy that his intentions are pure and innocent."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).