The Deadpool Variants Left Out Of Deadpool And Wolverine

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Deadpool & Wolverine" gave fans of Wade Wilson just about everything they ever could have wanted — including an entire multiverse of Deadpool variants that included an adorable Dogpool and a Cowboy Deadpool played by an A-List actor. (Not to mention all those hilarious Wolverine variants they somehow made happen.) But even with everything Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds managed to squeeze into this blockbuster love letter to the Fox era of superhero movies, there were still a few missing faces for those who have loved Deadpool since even before he appeared in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."

Despite featuring likely over a dozen Deadpool variants in the film, most as part of the deadly Deadpool Corps, they still left out some of the most notable versions of the character — some of whom arguably paved the way for Reynolds to get his turn in the red suit. Granted, some of the inclusions on this list may have been a bit difficult to accomplish in live action, hailing from iconic animated series and video games from the past two decades. But then again, if an animated film like "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" was able to squeeze in a live action Marvel Cinematic Universe debut for Donald Glover's Prowler, "Deadpool & Wolverine" probably could've roped in a few more mercs with mouths.