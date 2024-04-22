Deadpool 3 Finally Reveals The Villain's Powers - But They're Worse Than You Think

After getting a mere glimpse of Emma Corrin's villainous Cassandra Nova in the first "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer, the second look at the upcoming rated-R Marvel Cinematic Universe team-up film shines a spotlight on the character even more, including a showcase of her extraordinary psychic powers. And if you're not familiar with the villain, well — she and her powers are even worse than the trailer indicates.

"Deadpool & Wolverine," starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles, will follow the Merc with a Mouth's journey across the Marvel Multiverse. This time around, Wade Wilson is working with the Time Variance Authority on a mission that appears to span several different realities. The film features characters from the previous two "Deadpool" movies and Fox's "X-Men" franchise, including Aaron Stanford's Pyro, as well as rumored appearances by heroes from the 20th Century Fox Marvel Universe and beyond, like Jennifer Garner's Elektra. However, the project will also introduce new characters to live-action, including Nova, played by Corrin.

The new "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer not only reveals the first look at Logan's role in the movie, but it also features more scenes with Cassandra Nova. The twin sister of Charles Xavier, who debuted in "New X-Men" #114 (created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely), is set to play an important role as one of the movie's villains, if not Deadpool's primary adversary. And, in the new spot, her incredible powers are on full display, as the character shows why she's so terrifying, even to those as unkillable as Wolverine and Deadpool.