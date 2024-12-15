The Best Steven Weber Movies And TV Shows, From Wings To Chicago Med
New York native Steven Weber is a multi-talented actor who isn't afraid to get goofy on occasion. He can sing, dance, do horror or comedy, and all with equal aplomb. Perhaps the best example of his accumulated talent can be seen when he graces the stage. He played Leo Bloom in "The Producers" for the best part of a year, which required him to sing, dance, and make audiences laugh. When one realizes that he's also appeared in stage productions of the romantic tale "The Real Thing" and the farcical story "Loot," a clear picture of how varied his abilities are begins to emerge — and the same has always been true of his work on the screen. From his early projects to his most current work, we've made a list of Steven Weber's best films and TV shows.
Hamburger Hill (1987)
After landing minor roles in films like "The Flamingo Kid" and establishing himself on the soap opera "As The World Turns," Steven Weber broke through as a movie actor in the ensemble war drama "Hamburger Hill." Starring many then-rising young actors like Don Cheadle, Dylan McDermott, and Courtney B. Vance, "Hamburger Hill" focuses on the B Company, 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. This small squadron of 14 Army men run the gamut of emotions as they become entrenched in a days-long fight for the titular hill, located on the Dong Ap Bia mountain in Vietnam.
Why do they call the hill Hamburger Hill? Because that's what the human beings who are shot through with enemy artillery fire look like when they meet their ends. This very real nickname makes it abundantly clear just how few punches the movie pulls, and Weber rolls right with them as the uncompromising narrative unfolds. He plays Platoon Sergeant First Class Dennis Worcester, whose main goal is to train Second Lieutenant Eden (Tegan West) for his position. He later distinguishes himself with a beautiful monologue about the toll the war in Vietnam has taken on him and the soldiers he knows at home.
The Kennedys of Massachusetts (1990)
"The Kennedys of Massachusetts" cemented Steven Weber's place as a television star. He puts on a surprisingly authentic Boston accent to play John F. Kennedy, senator from Massachusetts and future president. Airing just a few months before Weber scored the role of Brian Hackett in "Wings," it proves that his talent is deep and that he's able to credibly play a complicated but ultimately good person. Weber's Kennedy is fascinating because he doesn't resort to stereotypes, bringing a subtle relatability to the role.
The miniseries tries to balance out the family's accomplishments with its flaws and scandals, and generally succeeds in being evenhanded for the most part. This is a layered, sweeping watch and a long sit. The tale unfolds over three lengthy episodes and lasts from the first meeting between Rose and Joseph P. Kennedy (Annette O'Toole and William Petersen) to JFK's presidency. But spending time on it is worthwhile. Weber does a good job portraying the president's ups and downs, even if they are sometimes slightly sanitized.
Wings (1990-1997)
Steven Weber likely had no idea that the roguish Brian Hackett in the long-lived sitcom "Wings" would become his signature role when he signed up for it. Like his previous TV project, it was also set in Massachusetts, this time on the Cape. It's a sitcom about Sandpiper Air, a small, independent airline run by two brothers, the ever-responsible Joe Hackett (Tim Daly) and Weber's ladies' man Brian. The siblings rarely agree on anything, but thanks to their father's will they've been left running the airline together. Over eight seasons, they become better brothers, find true love, and learn how to fly with the best of them.
"Wings" is loaded with a cast of wacky characters, and because of them, the amiable sitcom lasted for a long time. While debate may rage on as to whether or not "Wings" counts as a "Cheers" spin-off, it definitely helped to establish Weber as a known actor in the minds of the general public. It holds up many years later and continues to be remembered fondly by sitcom lovers worldwide, making it a must-see experience even years after its conclusion.
Single White Female (1992)
With most of his working life being taken up by Brian Hackett's goofy ways in the 1990s, is it any wonder that Steven Weber decided to take on darker fare in his off hours? In "Single White Female," Weber is Sam Rawson, cheating fiancé of Allison Jones (Bridget Fonda), a software designer looking for a roommate. In the wake of Sam's betrayal and their broken engagement, Allison finds fellowship with Hedra Carlson (Jennifer Jason Leigh). The extremely vulnerable Hedy and Allison seem to bond, but Hedy slowly becomes unhinged when Allison and Sam mend their relationship.
When Allison threatens to move away, Hedy becomes determined to take over her life in any way she can — which includes sleeping with Sam. A classic erotic thriller coated in paranoia, "Single White Female" is a must-see for both fans of Weber and lovers of the genre. Fonda and Leigh are incredible in their respective roles, while Weber plays the jerky foil to perfection. It's worth noting that the early '90's became Weber's thriller era; he also appeared in "The Temp" and the dark television film "In the Company of Darkness" during this period, though he delivers his most compelling work in "Single White Female."
Jeffrey (1995)
A light romantic comedy about a topic that was anything but, the fourth-wall breaking film "Jeffrey" explores what sex and love were like at the height of the AIDS crisis. Steven Weber plays the titular character, who has vowed to stop having sex in light of the epidemic, fearful about falling for someone who he might end up losing. His best friend Sterling (Patrick Stewart) thinks avoiding love and sex in spite of it all is a fool's errand. His own long-term romance with Darius (Bryan Batt) — which is heading toward a commitment ceremony — is proof of this.
Things get complicated when Jeffrey encounters the handsome Steve (Michael T. Weiss) in a gym, and his resolve to stay celibate is shaken when he learns Steve is HIV positive. It's heavy but it's also very tender, and the cast makes it very enjoyable despite the serious subject matter. "Steven Weber threw himself into the lead role and it is obvious that he was having a lot of fun with it," Cinema Queer said when it revisited the film in 2009. "'Jeffrey' was important in its day and the film still amuses."
Dracula: Dead and Loving It (1995)
Not every actor can say that they appeared in a Mel Brooks film, but Steven Weber can. He plays the innocent and dithery Johnathan Harker in "Dracula: Dead and Loving it," swimming his way through a river of gore and gags on his quest to defeat the titular bloodsucker (a typically brilliant Leslie Nielsen). The general structure of Brooks' parody film follows Bram Stoker's tale pretty faithfully. Dracula preys on a series of women in 1890s London, and he plans to make Jonathan's fiancée, Mina Seward (Amy Yasbeck), his eternal bride. Refusing to stand for it, Jonathan enlists the vampire-hating professor Van Helsing (Brooks) in his quest to kill Dracula.
Van Helsing doesn't need much convincing. He and Harker soon realize that they need to get Renfield (Peter MacNicol), the count's assistant, on side if they have any chance of putting a stake through Dracula's heart before he claims Mina's life. Weber and Yasbeck have proved twice over that they've got solid chemistry (Yasbeck played Casey Chapel, one of Brian Hackett's love interests in "Wings"), so Mina and Jonathan have a surprisingly good amount of rooting value. In spite of all the goofiness that surrounds them, you really want them to succeed, making this a surprisingly gripping vampire romp. It may not be the best spoof movie ever made, but it's certainly worth your time.
The Shining (1997)
Stepping into the shoes of Jack Nicholson is no mean feat, but Steven Weber does his best to take Jack Torrance in a fresh direction in this miniseries adaptation of "The Shining." For some horror fans, nothing will ever be as good and Nicholson and Shelley Duvall sweating and shouting their way through their frozen marital breakdown. But, aided by Rebecca De Mornay as his Wendy, Weber is a credit to the source material here. The end result may not be a masterpiece, but it's certainly not worthy of the scorn it's sometimes subjected to — quite the opposite, in fact.
As in both the book and the Stanley Kubrick film, Wendy and Jack take on the job of looking after a Rocky Mountains resort over the harsh and snowy winter months, taking their son Danny (Courtland Mead) with them. Jack — a recovering alcoholic — thinks that this will get him on the path of writing his long-delayed novel, but the spirits who haunt the place have something different planned. Will Danny's contact with the other side (the titular "Shining") be enough to save him and his mother before it's too late?
It's worth noting that the miniseries has a far cheerier ending. What's more, Stephen King approved of this adaptation, preferring it to the film (he famously wasn't overly keen on Kubrick's interpretation of his beloved novel). Fans can now judge for themselves, but it's hard to deny Weber's presence in the part. Incidentally, Weber calls another Stephen King-related project his crowning career achievement; an audiobook version of "It."
Timecode (2000)
Mike Figgis took the critical clout and studio support he received following his Oscar nomination for "Leaving Las Vegas" and made some pretty experimental films with it. Of these, "Timecode" was the most critically successful. Steven Weber features as a pressed suit desperately looking for his studio's next big hit. The film's story — and indeed its imagery — is split into four parts. We see a quartet of continuous shots that somehow work alongside each other to create one single narrative.
In one plot thread, Rose (Salma Hayek), an actress, heads to an audition with her rich and jealous girlfriend Lauren (Jeanne Tripplehorn). Rose must run a gauntlet to get any screen time — including dealing with her secret lover, director Alex Green (Stellan Skarsgård). Unfortunately, Lauren suspects that Rose is cheating on her, leading to tragedy. Elsewhere, Alex's wife Emma (Saffron Burrows) comes to a crossroads in her life, weighing her options when it comes to divorcing Alex after a talk with her therapist. The backdrop to all of this drama is the studio where Weber's Darren Fetzer works.
"Timecode" is challenging but ultimately rewarding. Weber delivers a top notch performance as a stressed-out exec given that he's rarely front and center, something that didn't go unnoticed by Variety. "Holly Hunter and Steven Weber contribute particularly deadpan biz-ness amongst the office's high-end staff," the Hollywood trade said in its review.
Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical (2005)
Another great example of Steven Weber's penchant for wild comedies, "Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical" is a pointed send-up of the infamous 1936 film "Reefer Madness." While the original film claims that marijuana will send you straight into a life of prostitution and death, the musical slyly points out how foolishly outlandish this premise is. On top of that, it's packed with songs like "Listen to Jesus, Jimmy" and "Tell 'Em the Truth."
Weber plays the all-singing, all-dancing reefer pushing pimp Jack Stone, who gets the squeaky clean Jimmy Harper (Christian Campbell) and his equally sweet-natured girlfriend Mary Lane (Kristen Bell) hooked on the stuff. Soon, Mary is whipping Jack for the joy of it and Jimmy's downing pot brownies. While all of this is sublimely silly, there's a serious center to the film that points out that repression and censorship hurt instead of heal. Alan Cummings' narrator character is genuinely foreboding, and the film's final scene is deadly serious — and will likely resonate with audiences even more today than it did back then.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2007)
NBC execs must have thought that they had a big hit on their hands when they greenlit "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," a short-lived comedy drama from "The West Wing" creator Aaron Sorkin. It's a show-within-a-show story about a sketch comedy series akin to "Saturday Night Live." Steven Weber plays Jack Rudolph, the chairman of the National Broadcasting System (or NBS, the fictional network that the sketch show airs on). He manages to be smarmy, tough, and altogether arresting.
Jack is a corporate suit forever concentrating on his work, often to the detriment of those working beneath him. He does everything from trying to force an employee to apologize for writing a controversial sketch to bailing his comedians out of jail. When Jack's marriage begins to fall apart he becomes more sympathetic — but he remains something of an antagonist throughout the one-season show. Weber is great in the role, but, according to him, "Studio 60" was always doomed to fail.
"People for some reason, and this happens, had been sharpening their knives for Aaron Sorkin and I don't know why," Weber told AV Club. "It's like you're about to give birth and people are standing around and the baby is born and immediately they start saying, 'Why is he crying? Why isn't the baby standing and talking? You're not a good parent!' And that's what they did to 'Studio 60.'"
NCIS: New Orleans (2014-2017)
Steven Weber's Doug Hamilton is the kind of politician who is completely unafraid to get his hands dirty — which means he's the perfect foil for "NCIS: New Orleans" protagonist Dwayne Cassius Pride (Scott Bakula). Dwayne's constant quest for justice and Hamilton's desire to get ahead politically means the two men clash more often than not. Across the space of 22 episodes between 2014 and 2017, Hamilton and Pride come to understand one another, and Hamilton becomes the Mayor of New Orleans.
Being held hostage together does help to smooth over those rough edges, but Hamilton fails to stay on the straight and narrow — he's ultimately booted from the governorship after it's discovered that he's connected to a scheme that's set to flood New Orleans so his company can reconstruct the piers and other locations. Through all of these ups and downs, Steven Weber paints a complex portrait of a greedy man who bumps up against the long arm of the law — and fails to win.
The Perfection (2018)
"The Perfection" is a dark film about jealousy, attraction, the power of sisterhood, and the evils of abusers. Steven Weber plays the ultimate in wicked mentors, though he thankfully receives his just deserts in the end. This Netflix psychological thriller film focuses on Charlotte Willmore (Allison Williams), a promising cellist on a tour of Shanghai. Lizzie Wells (Logan Browning) appears to be her rival — but the truth is far more complicated than Charlotte knows. A nasty incident results in each woman amputating the other's hand.
It turns out there's an ugly reason Charlotte has orchestrated the mutilation — and it all relates to their mutual mentor Anton (Weber), the boss at Bachoff Academy. This is a very heavy film — eerie, dark, and filled with horrifying instances of child abuse and sexual assault. Yet, it's also elegant, spare, and wonderfully acted. Weber is fantastic here. Anton is by far the darkest character he's ever taken on and he leaves the audience gasping — while also proving without a doubt that he knows how to make a dramatic impression.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Chicago Med (2021-present)
These days, you can find Steven Weber as the initially hard-to-like Dr. Dean Archer on "Chicago Med." The character wasn't exactly popular with fans of the show when he first burst onto the scene on a recurring basis back in Season 7, but he's now a staple on the series, becoming a sympathetic central focus point. Weber (who admitted he felt a personal connection to Archer before accepting the role) persevered until the character became a fan favorite, and it was well worth the wait.
Archer specializes in trauma surgery, a demanding medical practice that understandably sometimes leaves him stressed out. This resulted in a failed marriage and a difficult relationship with his son Sean (Luigi Sottile). But it's not all bad news — the former military man (an aspect of "Chicago Med" that Weber holds close to his heart) has a connection with Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram), who becomes one of his first friends in the hospital. While Archer is currently caught up in a controversy that might see him leave the hospital, time will tell how his story ends.