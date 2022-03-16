The Surprising Stephen King Project Steven Weber Calls His 'Crowning Achievement' - Exclusive

Despite having appeared in four Stephen King adaptations, Weber chooses another medium as his most treasured memory of working with the "Shining" author.

"As much as I love doing all the stuff on screen, [recording] the 'It' audio book was really my crowning achievement, in a way," says Weber. "It was so much fun and there was so much imagination involved with everybody ... not just me, but the writer and the director of it, and the engineer. It was a very involving process, one that I'm really proud of, I have to say."

Since narrating "It" in 2016, Weber has also lent his voice to King's 2020 audio book for "If It Bleeds" (In general, the veteran actor has voiced dozens of audio books by various authors).

When asked how it feels to have someone like King tap him over and over again for roles, Weber can't contain his enthusiasm and gratitude. "It's stupendous," he says. "It's so flattering on the one hand, and it's also very moving to me. He's such a fantastic writer, he's so great, and I'm so proud to have been involved with his work."

Weber can currently be seen on Season 7 of "Chicago Med," which airs Wednesdays at 8:00 PM ET on NBC.