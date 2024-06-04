Is Dragon Ball GT Canon Or Did Super Destroy It As A DBZ Sequel?

The late, legendary Akira Toriyama crafted a massive universe for his "Dragon Ball" saga, but not every piece of it is as well-known as the others. Though "Dragon Ball Z" was the second major installment in the franchise, the manga and anime have become its centerpiece, at least in the West. Other entries like the original "Dragon Ball" series and "Dragon Ball Super" occupy similarly prestigious spots, while more ancillary pieces like the various films and video games exist on a somewhat lower tier of narrative importance.

Then there's "Dragon Ball GT," the original sequel series to "Z" that aired in Japan from 1996 to 1997. The third show in the franchise was always the odd one out because, unlike all the others, it wasn't based on a pre-existing manga series drawn by Toriyama. While he did create characters for the new show, the story was largely written by the team at Toei Animation, giving it a unique flavor compared to its "Dragon Ball" brethren. These days, "GT" isn't talked about much because it was effectively replaced with the premiere of the "Dragon Ball Super" manga and anime, which imagine a different future after the events of "Z." Still, the question remains: Is "Dragon Ball GT" canon, or did "Super" effectively wipe it from the history books?

The answer isn't quite as simple as you might think. While "Dragon Ball GT" certainly isn't the definitive version of Goku's story anymore, its canonical status is a bit harder to pin down.