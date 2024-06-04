Is Dragon Ball GT Canon Or Did Super Destroy It As A DBZ Sequel?
The late, legendary Akira Toriyama crafted a massive universe for his "Dragon Ball" saga, but not every piece of it is as well-known as the others. Though "Dragon Ball Z" was the second major installment in the franchise, the manga and anime have become its centerpiece, at least in the West. Other entries like the original "Dragon Ball" series and "Dragon Ball Super" occupy similarly prestigious spots, while more ancillary pieces like the various films and video games exist on a somewhat lower tier of narrative importance.
Then there's "Dragon Ball GT," the original sequel series to "Z" that aired in Japan from 1996 to 1997. The third show in the franchise was always the odd one out because, unlike all the others, it wasn't based on a pre-existing manga series drawn by Toriyama. While he did create characters for the new show, the story was largely written by the team at Toei Animation, giving it a unique flavor compared to its "Dragon Ball" brethren. These days, "GT" isn't talked about much because it was effectively replaced with the premiere of the "Dragon Ball Super" manga and anime, which imagine a different future after the events of "Z." Still, the question remains: Is "Dragon Ball GT" canon, or did "Super" effectively wipe it from the history books?
The answer isn't quite as simple as you might think. While "Dragon Ball GT" certainly isn't the definitive version of Goku's story anymore, its canonical status is a bit harder to pin down.
Dragon Ball GT is basically an alternate universe
In multiple official "Dragon Ball" timelines released in recent years, including one from 2017 — two years after the beginning of "Super" — events from "Dragon Ball GT" have still been included. From a strictly chronological perspective, the series doesn't contradict anything established since, as "Super" technically takes place between the end of "Dragon Ball Z" and the beginning of "GT." In the '90s show, for instance, Goku and Chi-Chi's second son Goten is fully grown, but he's still a kid in "Super." These timelines would seem to confirm that "Dragon Ball GT" is still canon, but it's not that simple.
While the timeline remains intact with both "GT" and "Super," there are a lot of big plot holes when you try to rationalize the two shows with one another. Where are all of the "Super" transformations that Goku and the other characters learn during the "GT" era? Where are the Ultra Instincts and the Super Saiyan Gods? There's no reference to Beerus, Frieza's return, or the Tournament of Power.
The answer, of course, is that none of these things had yet been imagined by Toriyama when "GT" was created. After "Super," though, it's hard to view the earlier show as the next natural stop on the timeline. The easiest way to make everything fit may be to view "GT" as an alternate universe — a split future with different powers, challenges, and character arcs. Given that "Dragon Ball" has engaged with the idea of a multiverse in other ways, this model works pretty well.
Dragon Ball GT has continued to influence the franchise since Super started
We can talk all day about what parts of "Dragon Ball GT" make sense with "Dragon Ball Super," but it's kind of a moot point. Canon isn't the be-all, end-all mark of merit for media, even though many fans these days view it as such.
The story of "GT" is now an ancillary piece of the larger "Dragon Ball" franchise, but many of the new ideas it brought to the saga have continued to influence things. Super Saiyan 4 has remained a popular transformation in the fandom, for example, because of its unique look and nature. It even made an appearance in the 2018 video game "Dragon Ball FighterZ" when Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta was added via downloadable content. The game's focus on the "Super" canon didn't prevent it from including fun bits from "GT" like SS4 and the villain Baby, nor should it have.
If you're a fan of the franchise but have never checked out this particular series, you should give it a shot. While fans love to debate how good "Dragon Ball GT" actually is, there's a lot to love if you go in with an open mind. The show takes many of its cues from the original "Dragon Ball," reverting Goku to his cutesy child form and sending him on a grand tour (as the subtitle stands for). Canon or not, it's a fun piece of "Dragon Ball" lore that's too often overlooked.