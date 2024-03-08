Dragon Ball Creator & Famed Manga Artist Akira Toriyama Dies At 68
"Dragon Ball" creator Akira Toriyama has died on March 1 at age 68, Reuters reports. The news came out in a statement published on the official "Dragon Ball" website, which was also shared on the franchise's official X, formerly known as Twitter, account on March 8.
— DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 8, 2024
— DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 8, 2024
According to the statement, the cause of death was acute subdural hematoma — a blood clot between the brain's surface and its covering. Toriyama's surviving family and relatives have already taken care of the funeral, and while they thank Toriyama's fandom for their decades-long support, they have asked that neither fans nor members of the media attempt to contact them in any way, including gifts and condolences. However, the statement also noted that an opportunity for a more public memorial gathering is in the works.
The "Dragon Ball" creator started his magnum opus in 1984, and the many adventures of Goku, Piccolo, Vegeta, and scores of his other well-known and powerful "Dragon Ball" characters have enticed fans all over the world for decades. Toriyama remained creative until the very end and was working on several projects at the time of his death.
Fans are stunned by news of Toriyama's death
Akira Toriyama's decades-spanning work influenced many other artists, including "One Piece" creator Eiichiro Oda — a household name himself. As such, given the unexpected news of his sudden death and the massive popularity of his work, many fans are finding the situation hard to deal with.
"I'm sick to my stomach right now, worst news of the year," Instagram user @collado04 commented on the news, complete with a heartbreak emoji. "Worst news this year. He was everyone's hero. Thank you Akira Toriyama. This hurts. What a legend," @Bebop_YT posted on X. Along with expressions of shock and sadness, many fans also took the time to post tributes for Toriyama, showing what his work meant to them. "Greatest to ever do it, rest in peace Akira Toriyama Sensei," @rscaballerom commented on Instagram.
Since Toriyama's work is so influential and "Dragon Ball Z" is one of the greatest anime shows of all time, it's not a huge surprise that the Japanese government has also reacted to the artist's death. "Mr. Toriyama's work has led to the widespread recognition of Japan's content around the world," government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said.