Dragon Ball Creator & Famed Manga Artist Akira Toriyama Dies At 68

"Dragon Ball" creator Akira Toriyama has died on March 1 at age 68, Reuters reports. The news came out in a statement published on the official "Dragon Ball" website, which was also shared on the franchise's official X, formerly known as Twitter, account on March 8.

Information ; Dear Friends and Partnershttps://t.co/85dXseckzJ pic.twitter.com/aHlx8CGA2M — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 8, 2024

According to the statement, the cause of death was acute subdural hematoma — a blood clot between the brain's surface and its covering. Toriyama's surviving family and relatives have already taken care of the funeral, and while they thank Toriyama's fandom for their decades-long support, they have asked that neither fans nor members of the media attempt to contact them in any way, including gifts and condolences. However, the statement also noted that an opportunity for a more public memorial gathering is in the works.

The "Dragon Ball" creator started his magnum opus in 1984, and the many adventures of Goku, Piccolo, Vegeta, and scores of his other well-known and powerful "Dragon Ball" characters have enticed fans all over the world for decades. Toriyama remained creative until the very end and was working on several projects at the time of his death.