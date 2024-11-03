Dragon Ball's Most Powerful Super Saiyan Forms Ranked From Worst To Best
It's a bittersweet time to be a fan of the "Dragon Ball" franchise. In recent years, a number of "Dragon Ball" voice actors have passed away, and creator Akira Toriyama tragically died in early 2024. His work continues posthumously, though, in "Dragon Ball Daima," a new animated series that premiered in October 2024 and is Toriyama's final contribution to the franchise, over 40 years after the debut of the original manga series. In the decades since, "Dragon Ball" has become a media empire spanning television, movies, video games, and countless other mediums.
Given the series' scope, it can be hard to keep track of its lore, from the origins of characters to their abilities and relationships. However, many people who aren't fans of "Dragon Ball" know about the Super Saiyan ability, a transformative method of power scaling represented by the iconic yellow hair and a glowing aura and used by many characters throughout the franchise.
Across the anime and manga continuity, achieving Super Saiyan powers is only just the beginning in terms of how far "Dragon Ball" characters can push past their usual limits. The most powerful "Dragon Ball" characters, like Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan, have all showcased incredibly rare levels of combat mastery over the years, so for those who want a refresher on how these Super Saiyan forms rank against each other, look no further than this list.
Super Saiyan
The most recognizable Super Saiyan form also happens to be the weakest. Surprisingly, it debuted much later in the franchise than you'd expect, a whole seven years into its decades-spanning story. Super Saiyan first appeared in the 27th volume of the "Dragon Ball Z" manga, released in Japan in 1991, which wasn't released in English until 2003. During his fight with Frieza on Planet Namek, Goku initially fails to defeat his home planet's killer, resulting in the untimely deaths of both Krillin and Piccolo and sending Goku into a rage that triggers his Super Saiyan transformation for the first time.
The most iconic aspects of this first form, often called "Super Saiyan 1," are the change of hair color from Saiyan's typical black to gold, as well as a glowing golden aura enveloping the user. The anime certainly popularized the transformation's color scheme when its introductory episode, "Transformed at Last," aired in 1991 in Japan, only a few months after the form's manga debut.
There have been various contradicting accounts of the power benefits of Super Saiyan 1, ranging between 10x and 50x a user's regular power level. Although Goku is the first Saiyan in the mainline continuity to be shown reaching Super Saiyan, it has since been achieved by the likes of Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, and Cell. However, Saiyans have a long way to go before fully mastering the Super Saiyan technique.
Super Saiyan Grade 2 & Super Saiyan Grade 3
A year after the debut of Super Saiyan, an upgraded form was revealed as the product of advanced training. Dubbed "Super Saiyan Second Grade," the first character seen utilizing this was Vegeta in volume 32 (anime episode #155), during the "Perfect Cell" saga. After two months in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, Vegeta reached the second level of Super Saiyan in order to defeat Cell in one of the most epic "Dragon Ball Z" battles, ever. However, despite this level-up, it still wasn't enough to destroy Cell in his Perfect Form.
Predictably, Super Saiyan Third Grade is a step up from Second Grade, though they share many visual similarities, including a brighter shade of golden hair. However, neither Vegeta nor Goku achieved this upgrade first; instead, it was Trunks, in chapter 181 of volume 32 (anime episode #162). Trunks pushes past Vegeta's power limits in order to avenge his father's defeat at the hands of Perfect Cell while also discovering a significant downside to the leveled-up form.
In exchange for superior strength to Super Saiyan Second Grade, Super Saiyan Third Grade reduces the user's speed, costing Trunks his fight against Perfect Cell. Even Goku and Vegeta view the Super Saiyan form as limiting, but because its strength exceeds that of the regular Super Saiyan form, it ranks above it on a technicality.
Full-Power Super Saiyan (a.k.a. Super Saiyan 4)
Like Super Saiyan Grades 2 and 3, Super Saiyan Grade 4 is only an alteration of the standard Super Saiyan transformation, albeit the highest and strongest of the four levels. As a result, it's earned the special title of Full-Power Super Saiyan. It debuted in volume 33 of the manga and episode #168 of the anime, and visually it has only one key difference from the previous forms: a lack of strong aura enveloping the user. There have been inconsistencies in this portrayal, but the generally less intense aura on display indicates that the user has mastered their Super Saiyan ki.
This beyond Super Saiyan form first debuted after Goku and Gohan spent a day inside the Hyperbolic Time Chamber. However, unlike previous forms, like Third Grade Super Saiyan in which users turn nearly red from strain, the user appears to be exerting no physical effort. Additionally, Fourth Grade Super Saiyan has no downsides, making it a true sign of Goku and Gohan's mastery of the Super Saiyan transformation.
They're not the only ones to utilize it throughout the "Dragon Ball" franchise, as Future Trunks mastered Full-Power Super Saiyan from an early age. Additionally, in the film "Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods," released in Japan in 2013, Goku is shown to be capable of retaining the strength of Full-Power Super Saiyan even after dropping down to the regular Super Saiyan form.
Super Saiyan 2
Appearance-wise, it may seem like there's nothing particularly special about Super Saiyan 2 to differentiate it from Super Saiyan 1 and its mastered forms, Grades 2 and 3. It retains the iconic golden hair (though it is significantly spikier in this form) and yellow glow of previous Super Saiyan transformations, but adds a much more powerful, electric energy to the user's aura. Because of its many similarities to Super Saiyan 1, it has sometimes been dubbed Fifth Grade Super-Saiyan, or "Ascended Super Saiyan." The one key difference setting Super Saiyan 2 apart from the other three forms is what triggers it: rage.
In both the manga and anime, Super Saiyan 2 is first achieved by Gohan during a battle with Perfect Cell, where Cell decapitating Android 16 enrages Gohan enough for him to achieve the next-level form. Cell is initially unimpressed, expecting Gohan's new form to actually be a disadvantage in battle, but he quickly changes his tone after Gohan's advanced aura disables all nearby electronic equipment. While Perfect Cell scoffed in the face of Super Saiyan 1, Gohan utilizes Super Saiyan 2 to defeat him.
Super Saiyan 2 is not something only Gohan can transform into in "Dragon Ball," either. Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks have all been able to access the Super Saiyan 2 form thanks to training with Gohan. Goku specifically unlocks an enraged variant of the transformation in the "Dragon Ball Super" manga, as depicted in "Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods."
Super Saiyan 3
At the time of its reveal in manga and anime in 1994, achieving Super Saiyan 3 seemed implausible, resulting in chapter and episode titles like "Super Saiyan 3?!" The characters likely felt the same about the transformation since, in the anime, it takes Goku an entire episode to fully reach the new level. Additionally, Goku was only able to briefly access it by spending seven years training in the afterlife (known as the Otherworld) before competing in the 25th Tenkaichi Budōkai tournament.
Because Goku achieved Super Saiyan 3 in the Otherworld, his mortal body is barely able to handle the strain that comes from harnessing it. Because of this, in its first-ever appearance in "Dragon Ball Z," Goku questionably used it to stall for time so Gohan and Trunks could fuse into Gotenks and defeat Majin Buu. Still, according to Daizenshuu's guide to the power levels in "Dragon Ball," Super Saiyan 3 multiplies Super Saiyan 2's power by four, meaning it's 400 times more powerful than a Saiyan's standard form.
Visually, Super Saiyan 3 takes on a much different appearance than previous transformations. The user's dark gold hair grows longer, flowing beyond their waist, and the form has even had the side effect of deepening a Saiyan's voice. Still, there are beings who defeated characters who've achieved Super Saiyan 3, as seen in "Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods," when Beerus the Destroyer completely counters Goku's Super Saiyan 3 form.
Golden Great Ape
This next Super Saiyan transformation is probably the most drastic in terms of visual differences. Because Saiyans with a tail have the ability to transform into a kaiju-sized great ape, the Golden Great Ape is essentially the Super Saiyan form of that. It's not dissimilar to a werewolf transformation in horror movies, as Saiyans need to look at a full moon, or other planet in some instances, to trigger the metamorphosis. The standard great ape form isn't as strong as Super Saiyan 1, but Golden Great Ape is said to be stronger than even Super Saiyan 3.
Its full debut came, surprisingly, not in the manga but in a 1997 episode of "Dragon Ball GT," "The Tail's Tale." In the episode, Baby has taken over the body of Vegeta and is fighting Goku, whose Super Saiyan 3 form is not powerful enough to claim victory, even though Goku has learned to maintain it for longer periods of time. After transforming into the Golden Great Ape form for the first time, Goku has all the strength he needs, albeit with one major downside.
When in the Golden Great Ape form, the user has far less control over themselves. In essence, it functions as a berserker mode that can only be tempered by helping Goku regain his memories. Vegeta is one of the few Saiyans who is completely capable of controlling their Golden Great Ape modes, though for him it's only a layover before his next transformation ...
Super Saiyan 4
The Golden Great Ape is really a buffer for Saiyans before they access the next stage: Super Saiyan 4. As depicted in the anime episode "Back in the Game," Goku reaches Super Saiyan 4 after mastering the Golden Great Ape, resulting in a return to his human appearance, albeit with all the Golden Great Ape's power. Super Saiyan 4 comes when the powers of the Golden Great Ape are combined with a human's heart, transforming any Saiyan into a fully-grown adult with long black hair and red fur.
Reaching Super Saiyan 4 easily makes Goku one of the strongest anime characters, but it has one flaw compared to other Super Saiyan transformations. As Goku describes in episode 53 of "Dragon Ball GT," titled "Saying Goodbye," Super Saiyan 4 causes the user to become far more aggressive, saying, "When I'm at this power level, it's hard for me to listen to reason. You see, I just lose control!" Even Goku's voice is much raspier and subdued than his regular one.
Super Saiyan 4 also brings some powered-up moves for the user, as seen when Goku shows off his 10x Kamehameha, a move that is 10 times stronger than the Super Kamehameha. For a long time, Super Saiyan 4 and its full-power evolution was the absolute limit of a Saiyan's potential — until a "Dragon Ball" movie completely changed the game.
Super Saiyan God
The film "Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods" debuted in 2013 and, notably, introduced an all-new transformation to the franchise: Super Saiyan God. Unlike previous Super Saiyan upgrades, Super Saiyan God allows the user to channel divine ki while bearing a lot of resemblance to the earlier forms. The biggest difference, visually, is the adoption of dark red hair, a fiery aura, and a calmer demeanor compared to the hyper-aggressive Super Saiyan 4 and Golden Great Ape.
Super Saiyan God requires a ritual to summon. It involves six Saiyans holding hands and transferring their combined ki into a single Saiyan warrior. Goku first takes on this form to face Beerus, the God of Destruction; surprisingly, he doesn't win the fight due to exhaustion, but Beerus decides to spare Earth anyway. However, Goku absorbs the powers of the Super Saiyan God into his regular form.
According to Akira Toriyama in an interview with Kazenshuu, the decision to have Goku lose to Beerus despite reaching Super Saiyan God form was born from a desire to keep the story engaging. "Saiyans rapidly increase in strength as they fight against strong opponents," Toriyama explained, "so the longer they fought, the more that gap would shrink, and it might even be possible for them to eventually turn the tables."
Super Saiyan Blue (a.k.a. Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan)
Because Goku was able to maintain his godly powers from Super Saiyan God in his regular form after "Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods," it stands to reason that he would eventually be able to upgrade this skill. That's essentially what Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan mode is, or as it's colloquially known by the "Dragon Ball" fanbase, "Super Saiyan Blue." This form first appeared in the sequel to "Battle of Gods," "Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F'," which was released in 2015 and features Goku and Vegeta transforming into Super Saiyan Blue during a fight with Golden Frieza.
The most stark difference between previous forms and Super Saiyan Blue is, as the name suggests, light blue hair and eyes, as well as a blue aura enveloping the user. The form is expanded upon in the series follow-up to "Resurrection 'F'," "Dragon Ball Super," where it's explained that it's essentially Super Saiyan 1 for a Saiyan with the powers of Super Saiyan God, giving a 50x power boost to those who use it.
Goku and Vegeta have both become masters at Super Saiyan Blue through extensive training, which is necessary given the transformation's extreme toll on the user's stamina. Vegeta has even been able to power up his Super Saiyan Blue form in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber to further his strength; perhaps if Vegeta had his own "Dragon Ball Super" movie, his mastery of the transformation could be explored.
Super Saiyan Rosé
"Super Saiyan Rosé" is the only transformation on this list that is comparable to the previous entry in terms of pure strength. Goku Black, one of the main antagonists of "Dragon Ball Super" during the "Future Trunks" saga, is among the few characters who can even reach it. Originally, the godly Zamasu was the apprentice to Universe 10's Supreme Kai before taking over Goku's body and becoming Goku Black in his efforts to destroy all mortals. As a result, Super Saiyan Rosé is essentially Goku Black's Super Saiyan transformation.
Despite having the enhanced powers of a god, Super Saiyan Rosé is approximately equal in strength to Super Saiyan Blue, if not slightly higher. The most recognizable difference of this form is Goku Black's appearance, featuring rose pink-colored hair and a purple aura. Still, considering that Goku Black could withstand a fight against Vegeta in Super Saiyan Blue before transforming into Super Saiyan Rosé, it goes to show just how powerful it can be.
Like other Super Saiyan forms, Super Saiyan Rosé includes a few upgrades, including a Powerhouse state that can be accessed only by Fused Zamasu. Crimson-Mask Saiyan also accesses Full-Power Super Saiyan Rosé, a fully-mastered version of the transformation, which he achieves by feeding off of energy from another universe.
Perfected Super Saiyan Blue
This is another unique transformation on this list, as it's the only Super Saiyan form that is exclusive to the manga series. Perfected Super Saiyan Blue debuted in 2017 as part of the "Future Trunks" Saga in the "Dragon Ball Super" manga and is most easily explained as the fully-mastered version of Super Saiyan Blue, comparable to Super Saiyan 4's relationship to Super Saiyan 1 from the original series. The only difference between Super Saiyan Blue and Perfected Super Saiyan Blue is the loss of a blue aura around the user in this state.
In previous fights, Goku and Vegeta in Super Saiyan Blue mode were still no match for characters like Fused Zamasu, but with Perfected Super Saiyan Blue, it's a much different story. It's even strong enough for Vegeta to nearly defeat and, more importantly, impress Beerus, who had previously only considered Super Saiyan Blue to be just slightly stronger than Super Saiyan God.
However, failing to maintain this leveled-up state of Super Saiyan Blue can have disastrous effects on the user. The ki energy inside a Saiyan has even been known to cause immense internal pain, as seen when Vegeta, despite all his powers, nearly cripples himself from an overload of uncontrolled divine ki.
Super Saiyan Blue Evolved
The most powerful version of the Super Saiyan transformation seen thus far in the "Dragon Ball" franchise, Super Saiyan Blue Evolved, debuted in 2018 in the 123rd episode of "Dragon Ball Super," and later made its first manga appearance in volume 8 of the corresponding manga series. Like Super Saiyan Grade 2, Vegeta is the first one to reach this ultra-powerful state during a fight against Jiren in the Tournament of Power.
Allegedly, Super Saiyan Blue Evolved bestows its user with 20 times the power of Super Saiyan Blue's standard form and requires little stamina to activate. Appearance-wise, Vegeta's Blue Evolved form includes a darker shade of blue hair, bigger muscles, and a glowing aura. It's also the only Super Saiyan form, aside from Rosé, that Goku has yet to showcase in either the manga or the anime, even after characters like Gogeta have already harnessed it.
Odds are, as the "Dragon Ball" franchise continues, there will eventually be new Super Saiyan transformations that surpass even the highest level of potential that characters have reached. While it's sad that Akira Toriyama won't be around to green-light any of it, rest assured that die-hard fans of the series will argue about which form is best the same way they argue about the right way to watch the "Dragon Ball" series in order.