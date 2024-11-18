Fire Country Season 3 Is Setting Up The Reunion We Didn't Know We Needed
Season 3 of "Fire Country" has introduced a handful of new cast members to challenge everything our heroes know about both themselves and firefighting, with newcomer Camden Casey just arriving in Edgewater. Played by "Supernatural" and "Walker" alum Jared Padalecki, Casey is a firebrand who happens to be overseeing Bode's (Max Thieriot) final leg of training before officially entering Station 42. But what we didn't know about Casey's introduction was that he would be joined by one of Padalecki's former "Walker" co-stars.
That's right, Jeff Pierre, who starred as Trey Barnett opposite Padalecki's Cordell Walker on the aforementioned CW neo-Western, is now playing Elijah Edwards, the estranged brother of Eve (Jules Lattimer). With both characters showing up in Season 3, Episode 5, "Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy," we can't help but wish that these two former co-stars would have shared the screen. In fact, in all three of Elijah's appearances in this episode — first at Smokey's, then at Station 42, and then at Smokey's again — he and Camden share the same space, though they never actually appear on screen together. Is "Fire Country" setting up an impromptu "Walker" reunion? We certainly hope so.
Though "Walker" itself got a decent ending despite being prematurely canceled, one of the best things about the CW drama was the chemistry between Padalecki and Pierre. "Fire Country" would be foolish not to jump at the chance of getting these two in a scene together, and the show may already be teasing how.
Camden and Elijah could get into some fascinating conflicts
Earlier this season, Eve and Sharon (Diane Farr) discussed the possibility of the former making amends with her family, which is why Elijah shows up to meet with Eve in the first place. From what we know of the Edwards family, they don't take too kindly to government officials or being told what to do, especially not on their own land. But as Eve mentions in Season 3, Episode 4, "Keep Your Cool," it's about time she head over to the old homestead to help them better understand how to manage controlled burns, hoping that her family's property won't be threatened just like some of their neighbors.
The thing is, if the Edwards property were to go up in flames, Station 42 and Three Rock would be the first ones on the scene. "Fire Country" could conceivably have Camden and Elijah interact during a fire, with Elijah representing his family's interests and the hot-headed Camden speaking on behalf of Cal Fire. There are other ways for a "Walker" reunion to happen, of course, but it seems as if "Fire Country" is already setting up some sort of disaster-level event at the Edwards' place.
At this point, we don't know how many episodes Jeff Pierre is slated to appear in. We know that Jared Padalecki is a recurring cast member this season, but his high-octane, maverick status may keep him from remaining at Station 42 long-term. All we can do now is hope that the writers of "Fire Country" are also "Walker" fans who see the potential in either a Camden-Elijah rivalry or friendship in the near-future. Anything to help us unsee that Season 3 premiere scene that made no sense.