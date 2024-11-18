Fire Country Season 3 Is Setting Up The Reunion We Didn't Know We Needed

Season 3 of "Fire Country" has introduced a handful of new cast members to challenge everything our heroes know about both themselves and firefighting, with newcomer Camden Casey just arriving in Edgewater. Played by "Supernatural" and "Walker" alum Jared Padalecki, Casey is a firebrand who happens to be overseeing Bode's (Max Thieriot) final leg of training before officially entering Station 42. But what we didn't know about Casey's introduction was that he would be joined by one of Padalecki's former "Walker" co-stars.

That's right, Jeff Pierre, who starred as Trey Barnett opposite Padalecki's Cordell Walker on the aforementioned CW neo-Western, is now playing Elijah Edwards, the estranged brother of Eve (Jules Lattimer). With both characters showing up in Season 3, Episode 5, "Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy," we can't help but wish that these two former co-stars would have shared the screen. In fact, in all three of Elijah's appearances in this episode — first at Smokey's, then at Station 42, and then at Smokey's again — he and Camden share the same space, though they never actually appear on screen together. Is "Fire Country" setting up an impromptu "Walker" reunion? We certainly hope so.

Though "Walker" itself got a decent ending despite being prematurely canceled, one of the best things about the CW drama was the chemistry between Padalecki and Pierre. "Fire Country" would be foolish not to jump at the chance of getting these two in a scene together, and the show may already be teasing how.