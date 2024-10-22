This Fire Country Season 3 Premiere Scene Makes No Sense - And You Can't Unsee It

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episode 1 — "What the Bride Said"

A lot of wild things happened during the inaugural episode of the latest season of "Fire Country." Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) and Diego Moreno's (Rafael de la Fuente) wedding is ruined by a helicopter, which destroys a stained glass window at the chapel where the ceremony's taking place. It also manages to crash into Smokey's on its way down, before smashing into a wooded copse and starting a forest fire.

It turns into a convenient fire emergency for Bode Donovan (real-life hero Max Thieriot) and his friends, who promptly pitch in, with the wedding finery in place. That's one of the more ridiculous aspects of this episode. But the more one thinks about it, the sillier the coincidences become. Not only does Gabriela fight fire with her veil and heels on (until the veil becomes a plot point and she uses it as a tourniquet) but the entire group of firefighters make it to the scene before emergency personnel — yet somehow they leave during the afternoon and arrive at the sight of the crash in the dark of night.

One ludicrous coincidence piles onto another as the episode passes by, culminating in a single beam propping up the roof at Smokey's so they can evacuate the place before it collapses. The less said about the shape of Bode's hair, which looks completely different this season, the better. But speaking of disasters — how did Gabriela and Diego's wedding resolve?