This Fire Country Season 3 Premiere Scene Makes No Sense - And You Can't Unsee It
Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episode 1 — "What the Bride Said"
A lot of wild things happened during the inaugural episode of the latest season of "Fire Country." Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila) and Diego Moreno's (Rafael de la Fuente) wedding is ruined by a helicopter, which destroys a stained glass window at the chapel where the ceremony's taking place. It also manages to crash into Smokey's on its way down, before smashing into a wooded copse and starting a forest fire.
It turns into a convenient fire emergency for Bode Donovan (real-life hero Max Thieriot) and his friends, who promptly pitch in, with the wedding finery in place. That's one of the more ridiculous aspects of this episode. But the more one thinks about it, the sillier the coincidences become. Not only does Gabriela fight fire with her veil and heels on (until the veil becomes a plot point and she uses it as a tourniquet) but the entire group of firefighters make it to the scene before emergency personnel — yet somehow they leave during the afternoon and arrive at the sight of the crash in the dark of night.
One ludicrous coincidence piles onto another as the episode passes by, culminating in a single beam propping up the roof at Smokey's so they can evacuate the place before it collapses. The less said about the shape of Bode's hair, which looks completely different this season, the better. But speaking of disasters — how did Gabriela and Diego's wedding resolve?
Gabriela did not say 'I do' to Diego
It turns out that the fortuitous rotator burst into the church just in time to interrupt Gabriela before she could take Diego as her lawfully wedded husband. As any student of "The Princess Bride" will tell you, if you don't say "I Do," then you didn't do it.
Gabriela and Bode spend most of their firefighting time arguing about why she did what she did — continuing to live up to their title as the most insufferable couple on "Fire County". She finally admits that she was reluctant to say yes to Diego because she still has feelings for Bode. Unfortunately for Gabriela, she blurts out these words in front of Diego, who now knows she's still attracted to Bode and their relationship is imperiled. Two moments later, there's a further explosion. Gulp.
Will Bode manage to get Gabriela to give him a chance, even though his mom Sharon (Diane Farr) has agreed to keep Gabriela away from him at her imprisoned pop Manny's (Kevin Alejandro) behest? And will the events of the "Fire Country" Season 3 premiere, much like the Season 1 finale, similarly leave fans annoyed with the series? Time will tell.