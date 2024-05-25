Why Jared Padalecki's Walker Was Canceled After 4 Seasons

Fans have seen Jared Padalecki change from a "Gilmore Girls" kid to "Walker" Season 4's father, but that path has now ended when it comes to the latter show. Yes, unfortunately, it looks like The CW's "Walker" will not receive any further seasons. "We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of 'Walker' for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons," The CW's statement about the cancellation read (via Deadline). "We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network."

"Supernatural" star Padalecki's "Walker" — a reboot of the Chuck Norris show "Walker, Texas Ranger" — was The CW's number-one show, but unfortunately, it was also one of the more expensive titles on the network's roster. While most of The CW's scripted entertainment is made in the cheaper Canada, the very premise of "Walker" requires it to be filmed in Austin, Texas. Adding to the expenses is the fact that The CW has to pay per-episode license fees to CBS. These have been in the ballpark of $500,000 to $550,000, but there would've been a substantial increase had the show continued.

With The CW's current focus on less-expensive productions, it appears that the network saw no other option than to send "Walker" riding into the sunset.