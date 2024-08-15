Fire Country Season 3: Every New Cast Member & Who They Play

"Fire Country" is coming in scorching hot with its next season, and it's going to be adding two new faces when it finally returns. One of them will seemingly be connected to Bode Donovan's (Max Thieriot) entrance into the world of the Southern California firefighters, and another seems to be connected to the world of Three Rock.

The actors are Jared Padalecki and Leven Rambin. Padalecki, best known for his role on "Supernatural" and fresh off The CW's reboot of "Walker," will essay the role of Camden Casey, per Deadline. Camden is a cocky surfer type and a firefighter who takes an immediate shine to Bode. Fans can expect Padalecki to be a recurring player — but Camden might become another prospect for a "Fire Country" spin-off if the character does well with audiences. A Casey-centered spin-off would join "Sheriff Country," which follows Morena Baccarin's Mickey Fox, as the second "Fire Country" spin-off in development at CBS.

Meanwhile, "True Detective" star Rambin will play Audrey, per TVLine. Like Bode, Audrey used to be a part of a prison fire camp, and she has the street-smart toughness to prove it. Yet, she also has a soft side; she's a musician and has a sunny kindness that might help get Bode out of his post-Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) funk. Like Padalecki, Rambin will recur on the series as of this writing. While the "Fire Country" EPs haven't spoken about Rambin's addition to the show, they have said something about Padalecki.