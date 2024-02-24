Netflix's Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Changes That Upset Fans The Most

The story of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is divided into three books or seasons. In the animated series, the events of Book One, titled "Water," are told over 20 episodes. The first season of the live-action show chooses to do this in eight. Even though the latter's episodes are longer in length, often nearing the one-hour mark, there's a lot of material that's skipped over or only briefly mentioned here. For some fans, they found this choice to impact the pacing of the series, especially the first episode, as it moves at a breakneck speed to cover a lot of ground.

Redditor u/Kawakiki couldn't help but comment about it by the third episode, stating: "The pacing feels so off. I get they wanna cram in as much elements from Season 1 but the way things are stitched together came off really odd [in my opinion] ... Maybe it's more beneficial for first-time viewers." Another user agreed with u/Kawakiki in the sense that this was likely done for the benefit of new viewers.

Unquestionably, the animated series allowed its characters space to breathe and showcased more lighthearted and playful moments between the likes of Aang, Katara, and Sooka as they got to know each other over time. Since the live-action show doesn't have the luxury of episodes to spare, it glosses over these scenes or excludes them entirely as it races to the next major beat in the story.