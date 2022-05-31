How The Pandemic Changed Bob's Burgers' Voice Recordings - Exclusive

Kristen Schaal, the voice of Louise Belcher, described remote recordings as having been a "less joyful" experience. While it's been over two years since the cast has been able to record an episode together in-person, she noted that technology has improved enough within this time that the actors can now record episodes together remotely. John Roberts, the voice of Linda Belcher, jokes that this new collective-but-still-physically-distant setup is "good because [H. Jon Benjamin, the voice of Bob Belcher] smells a little bit, but we can still hear each other, and that's nice."

Eugene Mirman, the voice of Gene Belcher, has been living and recording his lines in a different city from the rest of the cast over the past few years. Describing the experience, he said, "[For] two years we were in a closet, surrounded by pillows or what have you. [It was a] makeshift studio, it was harder, but they also ... The production made it really work." Roberts, who is openly gay, joked about hating "going back into the closet." Benjamin, in his signature deadpan delivery, followed up with a comment on that being a "inside joke" — an "inside the closet" joke.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie" is now in theaters.