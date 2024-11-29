Why Did Alara Leave The Orville? The Real Answer Is Frustrating

Like the Star Trek series it pays tribute to, a big part of the magic behind "The Orville," Seth MacFarlane's genre-hopping love letter to the optimistic side of spacefaring sci-fi, are the characters that inhabit its world. One character that quickly won fans' hearts only to leave the series far too soon was the Orville's original chief of security: one Lieutenant Alara Kitan (Halston Sage).

As someone who hails from the extremely high-gravity planet Xelaya, Alara possesses superhuman strength when she's in a gravity range standard for most races in the Planetary Union, making her an ideal person for handling Union security. As mentioned on "Old Wounds," at just 23 years old, Alara is already a senior officer on the Orville before Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) takes over as captain.

During her time with Mercer's crew, Alara proved herself both a highly qualified officer and an essential member of the Orville family — which made the Xelayan's Season 2 exit that much more emotional. It's a departure made even more frustrating by the fact that the show's producers and even Sage herself have done little to clarify the reasons behind. But the good news is that with a 4th season of "The Orville" on the horizon, there's a chance we might get to see more of this dearly missed fan-favorite "Orville" character in the future.