What Happened To The Fantastic Four 2005 Cast & What Do They Look Like Now?

It's been several years since Marvel's First Family first graced movie screen in 2005's "Fantastic Four," and, to this day, it's still the best live-action adaptation we've got. The Fantastic Four were first created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby back in the early 1960s, and ever since, they've been driving forces within the world of Marvel Comics. Unfortunately, they've not always had the best luck in live-action. Hopefully, the upcoming "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" will change that. But before the Marvel Cinematic Universe adaptations of these characters unite on the big screen, there's no time like to present to revisit the original Tim Story-directed picture.

Many of the "Fantastic Four" cast members have gone on to do some incredible things, but for some fans, they'll always be the original Fantastic Four. Even all these years later, many of these actors are still marked by their first Marvel roles, with Chris Evans even reprising his part as Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch in 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine." With so many more old Marvel characters we'd like to see in The Multiverse Saga, there's no better time to reflect on what the original Fantastic Four and their allies have been up to.