Batman: Caped Crusader Review - The Dark Knight Strikes Again

Voiced by Hamish Linklater, the "Batman: Caped Crusader" version of the titular hero is a colder figure than Kevin Conroy's from the DCAU. While not as extreme as Robert Pattinson's flat-out weirdo Batman, he's very much a loner — both his shallow Bruce Wayne and mysterious Batman personas keep everyone at a distance. Over the course of the season, he's only starting to develop his working relationships with police commissioner Jim Gordon (Eric Morgan Stuart), not-yet-Batgirl defense attorney Barbara Gordon (Krystal Joy Brown), and detective Renee Montoya (Michelle C. Bonilla).

While more serialized than "Batman: The Animated Series" ever was, "Caped Crusader" still knows the value of a good "villain of the week" adventure (a phrase used loosely, given Prime Video is releasing every episode at once on the same day), and has fun with reinventing classic rogues and bringing more obscure ones to the spotlight. This show's version of Clayface (Dan Donohue) splits the difference between the mask-wearing actor of the Golden Age comics and the shapeshifter of popular later versions with some grounded-enough mad science. Catwoman (Christina Ricci) is now an upper-class kleptomaniac and comic foil for Bruce Wayne as opposed to an antihero from the underclass. The Penguin gets one of the most radical reinventions — I'm not sure I can even say who the voice actor is without giving spoilers, but it's sure to spark discourse.

A side-note on the discourse: of course the usual suspects are gonna whine about the show's diverse cast. That conversation's boring. What I'm more interested in is how everyone else feels about the way this diversity does or, more notably, doesn't seem particularly affected by the period setting. I noticed maybe one line alluding to the pressures this Commissioner Gordon faces as a Black man in a position of power; otherwise, racism appears to be a non-issue, and homophobia likewise seems surprisingly nonexistent in this version of the 1940s. On one hand, I get the appeal of making these non-issues; on the other, I wonder if there are missed opportunities. (I just caught up on AMC's "Interview With the Vampire," an outstanding model for addressing issues of identity when diversifying period stories without overwhelming everything else.)

Anyway, getting hung up on historical accuracy is all a moot point when "Caped Crusader" goes into full-on supernatural territory. When Gentleman Ghost (Toby Stephens) shows up robbing people midway through the season, the scientifically minded Batman doesn't know what to do — this episode is Alfred's (Jason Watkins) time to shine. This show plays well with horror, and perhaps the best episode of the season is the one with the vampire Nocturna (McKenna Grace). A showcase for Batman's capacity for empathy, it's the closest "Caped Crusader" gets to the full-on "Baby-Doll"-style tearjerkers of "The Animated Series."