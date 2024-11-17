Whatever Happened To Angus T. Jones From Two And A Half Men?

The glory years of "Two and a Half Men" featured the trio of Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, and Angus T. Jones chuckling it up on screen. Jones played the "half man" part of the sitcom's title, starring as Jake Harper — the young son of Alan (Cryer) and nephew to Charlie (Sheen). In the show's earlier seasons, Jake drives his father up the wall by refusing to do his homework and embracing all of his uncle's bad habits. He's no piece of cake for Charlie, either, as Jake plays the main riff of Deep Purple's "Smoke on the Water" on loop, constantly clogs up the toilet, and interrupts several of Charlie's one-night stands at the infamous Malibu beachside home.

After Sheen's departure from the show, Jones stuck around for a while before also taking his leave of absence as a main cast member on Season 10, only returning for a guest spot in the series finale. When fans look at what the cast of "Two and a Half Men" is doing today, Jones' name often comes up for conversation, as he hasn't stayed in the limelight nor continued to build on the goodwill accumulated as a child star on the popular sitcom. If someone didn't know any better, it appears like he has vanished off the face of the Earth.

The good news is Jones is still around and living life the way he deems fit. So, let's take a look at what happened to Jones after "Two and a Half Men," and what he's up to nowadays.