What The Cast Of Two And A Half Men Is Doing Today
Airing 12 seasons from 2003 to 2015, "Two and a Half Men" was an iconic CBS sitcom following the main character Charlie Harper, whose carefree life gets thrown into disarray after his little brother and nephew move into his beachfront bachelor pad. It's an endearing show, filled with just as much crass humor as heartfelt moments and still lives on in the hearts of fans today.
Not only was it a hit series, but it also boasted quite a bit of star power, with a cast including Hollywood household names like Charlie Sheen and, later, Ashton Kutcher. A few cast members, like Melanie Lynskey, joined the show before their careers had really taken off and have since gone on to make their fair share of headlines. Some members of the cast have quit acting and faded into obscurity, others have focused on their own personal passion projects, and some have even passed away. From fan favorites to actors who played recurring roles, here's what the cast of "Two and a Half Men" is doing today.
Charlie Sheen as Charlie Harper
For the first eight seasons of "Two and a Half Men," Charlie Sheen played the central role of Charlie Harper, a smug but charismatic bachelor who won audiences over with his wit and charm. Despite being a fan favorite, things took a turn in 2011, when the show had to go on hiatus while Sheen attended rehab. While on hiatus, Sheen bad-mouthed "Two and a Half Men" co-creator and producer Chuck Lorre, which resulted in him being fired from the series.
This was just one bump in a long, rocky road for Sheen, one plagued with a myriad of issues including substance abuse, legal troubles, divorce, and public meltdowns. Not only is the chaotic melting pot of personal problems the reason why Sheen was exiled from "Two and a Half Men," but it's also the reason he hasn't been able to find much work lately. Following the conclusion of his equally tumultuous cable sitcom "Anger Management," Sheen has kept an uncharacteristically low profile.
Though his acting career has lay predominantly dormant for close to a decade now, he was able to get a break in 2023 with a role in the Max series "How to Be a Bookie." The show is co-created by Chuck Lorre, marking a "Two and a Half Men" reunion of sorts. Though Sheen had nothing good to say about Lorre back in 2011, it seems the two men might finally be burying the hatchet to some degree.
Jon Cryer as Alan Harper
Jon Cryer played Alan Harper, Charlie's financially downtrodden brother, for all 12 seasons of "Two and a Half Men." Due to his frequent falls into poverty, he often leeches off those around him, but always makes it up in one way or another. He's a staple character and the only one who appears in all 262 episodes of the series.
Towards the end of his time on "Two and a Half Men," Cryer began writing a memoir, "So That Happened." The book, published in 2015, is filled with behind-the-scenes snippets of his time in Hollywood. It would also later serve as partial source material and inspiration for Cryer's Off-Broadway show, "True Stories," which played at New York City's Cherry Lane Theatre in 2022.
On top of his dabbling in theater, Cryer has continued to work in television following "Two and a Half Men," notably with the role of Lex Luthor in "Supergirl" and other DC projects including "Batwoman," "The Flash," and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." Cryer is also set to star in the upcoming NBC comedy series "Extended Family," which recently resumed production.
Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper
Angus T. Jones played the role of Jake Harper, Alan's somewhat dim-witted son, for the first 10 seasons of "Two and a Half Men." While he does appear as a guest star in Season 12, Jones officially left the series in 2012 following a religious awakening and later urged people not to watch the show. "I'm on 'Two and a Half Men' and I don't want to be on it," lamented Jones in a bizarre online video. "Please stop watching it. Please stop filling your head with filth."
Aside from one appearance in Louis C.K.'s online sitcom "Horace and Pete," Jones all but abandoned his acting career following the series. Instead, he studied at the University of Colorado at Boulder before leaving to take a job as president of Tonite, a live events company. His stint at Tonite lasted until around 2016, and beyond that, there's not much word on the street as to what Jones is getting up to today. He's rarely spotted in public anymore, and both his personal and professional life remain a mystery for the most part.
Holland Taylor as Evelyn Harper
Though the pilot initially featured Blythe Danner as Evelyn Harper, Charlie and Alan's powerful and no-nonsense mother, Danner was replaced with Holland Taylor who played the role for 12 seasons. Following the series, Taylor continued to work in television with appearances in series like "The Orville," "Mr. Mercedes," "The Chair," and "Billions," as well as notable films like "Bombshell" and "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You." Most recently, Taylor appeared alongside comedy legends Sandra Oh and Awkwafina in Hulu's comedy film "Quiz Lady."
Taking into account this long list of credits, Taylor's most prominent part since "Two and a Half Men" is arguably a recurring role in the hit Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show." The series boasts an all-star cast including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Julianna Margulies, and Jon Hamm. Taylor initially appeared alongside these greats as a lesser cast member in Season 2 but has taken a more central role in Season 3. In the show, she plays Cybil Richards, a calculating, cutthroat businesswoman not unlike her character in "Two and a Half Men." For those who wish they could get more of Evelyn, "The Morning Show" is definitely the way to go.
Conchata Ferrell as Berta
Throughout the series, Conchata Ferrell played the recurring role of Berta, Charlie's opinionated housekeeper. While she's initially hot and cold on the Harpers, she eventually warms up to everyone and all but becomes a member of the family herself. Following the show, Ferrell appeared in other television series like "Grace and Frankie," and "The Ranch," where she reunited with fellow "Two and a Half Men" cast member Ashton Kutcher. She also appeared in a slew of films including "Krampus," "The Axe Murders of Villisca," and "Deported."
A three-time Emmy nominee by this point, Ferrell made a one-of-a-kind name for herself in Hollywood. However, her acting career came to a conclusion in 2020 when she passed away following a cardiac arrest. Her "Two and a Half Men" co-stars were understandably saddened by her death and took to social media with some bittersweet words. "She was a beautiful human," said Jon Cryer. "Berta's gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty's warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths." Charlie Sheen echoed this sentiment, "An absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your 'people' keeping was perfect."
Melanie Lynskey as Rose
Melanie Lynskey plays Rose who, over the course of "Two and a Half Men," transforms from the Harpers' unsettling neighbor to Charlie's friend, girlfriend, and eventual kidnapper. She's a wacky oddball character who unsettles audiences but stays just entertaining enough to keep them watching.
Following the series, Lynskey spent some time appearing in smaller parts in a variety of film and television shows, slowly climbing her way to the top. The Hollywood grind eventually paid off, as her career really skyrocketed. In 2021, Lynskey made headlines as a leading lady in Showtime's "Yellowjackets," a part which would subsequently earn her a 2022 Critic's Choice Award as well as two Emmy nominations. In 2022, she would star in Hulu's true crime series "Candy," for which she was nominated for a 2023 Critic's Choice Award. In 2023, she appeared in the hit HBO horror show "The Last of Us," which earned her a 2023 Emmy nomination.
In a feature by InStyle, Lynskey expressed being somewhat taken aback by this recent rise to stardom. "I talked to a psychic, who I love, and she told me this was gonna happen. It had been months and months since we shot the ["Yellowjackets"] pilot, and she said, 'That show's gonna get picked up and it's gonna be really big, and you're gonna enter into a time in your career that you thought, if this didn't happen when you were 25, it was never going to happen. It's about to happen." recalled Lynskey, "I was like, I just don't think that's possible. Thank you so much, like, she can't always be right."
Jane Lynch as Dr. Linda Freeman
A recurring character throughout the series, Dr. Linda Freeman — a hardheaded but compassionate therapist — is played by Jane Lynch. Her arc on the show begins with her serving as Jake's psychologist, but she eventually expands her practice to take in Charlie, Alan, and Walden as clients.
An Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress, powerhouse comedian, author, and game show host, Jane Lynch's credits are virtually endless, both prior to and following "Two and a Half Men." To list every film and television show she's appeared in following the series would take forever, so perhaps the spotlight here should be on her hidden gems.
While fans of Lynch surely know of her vocal prowess due to her iconic and long-running stint on "Glee," even die-hard fans might not be aware that she recently released a Christmas album, "A Swingin' Little Christmas." This album marks her debut as an international recording artist, and Lynch is soon going to be taking the album straight to audiences on her upcoming Christmas Concerts tour.
Marin Hinkle as Judith Harper-Melnick
A recurring actor throughout the show, Marin Hinkle played Judith Harper-Melnick, Alan's cold ex-wife and Jake's strict mother.
Following "Two and a Half Men," Hinkle made smaller, guest-star appearances in a slew of series including "ER," "House," "Castle," "Madam Secretary," "Private Practice," "Law & Order," and "Speechless." She also appeared in the two recent "Jumanji" films. Though these parts might be memorable for some, her most notable acting credit since "Two and a Half Men" has been with the role of Rose Weissman in the hit Amazon Prime series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Hinkle clearly holds this character close to her heart, as she frequently posts about the show on her social media. In a NYT feature, she got emotional about "Mrs. Maisel" coming to a close. "If Amy and Dan believe this is the right time, I'm so there to respect that," stated Hinkle in reference to series creators, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, "But I will cry every single day. I have to savor every second of the season."
Jennifer Taylor as Chelsea
From Season 6 onward, Jennifer Taylor plays the "Two and a Half Men" role of Chelsea. Chelsea begins as Charlie's girlfriend and eventually becomes his fiancé, though by the end of the series, the two characters have split up. Following the show, Taylor took parts in other television series like "Shameless," "The Young and the Restless," and "Saved by Grace," and also appeared in a few under-the-radar films.
While she's got some credits under her belt, in an interview with KGET in 2022, Taylor said she's had to take a step back from acting to focus on motherhood. "As soon as you have children you have different filters ... I can't go away for four months. Or, I don't want my children or their friends to see something like that. You put it out and it is forever," stated Taylor, "Having children changed things 100%."
While her acting career is in a bit of a limbo, her writing career has just begun. On top of self-publishing her own poetry book, "Heart On Your Sleeve Girl," in 2021, she also recently wrote her first screenplay, "Unfaithfully His." This screenplay was turned into a short film, "Unfaithfully His," and Taylor is currently crowdsourcing to get the screenplay turned into a feature-length film.
Ashton Kutcher as Walden Schmidt
Ashton Kutcher played Walden Schmidt, Alan's rich but immature friend turned roommate. Kutcher was a well-known actor long before his time on the series and was on "Two and a Half Men" from Season 9 onward as a big name to fill the gap created by Charlie Sheen's departure from the show.
Following the series, Kutcher appeared in a variety of film and television shows, though his most notable credit since "Two and a Half Men" was a starring role in the Emmy-award-winning series "The Ranch," which ended in 2020. While Kutcher still dabbles in acting, even taking into account his most recent works, his entertainment career has slowed down considerably since he first got started in the business.
This slight departure from acting comes as a result of the other passions and interests Kutcher has been funneling his focus into. In addition to being a heavy-handed Silicon Valley investor in tech startups like Airbnb, Pinterest, Shazam, Skype, Spotify, Warby Parker, and Uber, Kutcher has also been getting more into philanthropy. Over the years, Kutcher has donated both his money and star power to a long list of charities, and he also founded an anti-child sex trafficking non-profit called Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children.
Judy Greer as Bridget
Judy Greer is one of the few actors to play multiple characters in "Two and a Half Men." Though she appeared in Season 4 as Myra Melnick, a one-night stand for Charlie, Greer took a more prominent place on the cast from Season 9 onward as Bridget, Walden's femme fatale ex-wife.
Before, during, and after her two stints on "Two and a Half Men," Greer appeared in a long list of other notable television series including "Arrested Development," "Archer," "Family Guy," "Reboot," and "White House Plumbers." She also boasts a significant film career with parts in hit films like "Jurassic World," the "Ant-Man" movies, and David Gordon Green's modern "Halloween" trilogy.
While her credits are impressive, in a 2023 interview with Today, Greer expressed that she frequently feels like she hasn't been able to realize her true potential. "While I am a supporting actor, often I feel like all the roles I play, like, it seems like maybe I'm always the best friend, but then if you love 'Archer,' then you think of me as a voice-over actor," lamented Greer. "And if you love movies, you might think of me as this other type of character." Perhaps one of these days, Greer will find some long overdue starring role satisfaction.
Patton Oswalt as Billy Stanhope
From Season 9 onward, Patton Oswalt played Billy Stanhope on "Two and a Half Men." His character is the strict but loyal former business partner of Walden, as well as Bridget's eventual boyfriend.
Oswalt was a well-known comedy actor before his time on the show, and he continued his career with appearances in other notable series like "Archer," "VEEP," "BoJack Horseman," "Will & Grace," "Family Guy," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Boys," and "What We Do in the Shadows." He also went on to appear in films like "Keeping Up with the Joneses," "The Circle," "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," "80 for Brady," and had a rare starring role in the 2022 film "I Love My Dad."
In terms of more recent updates, Oswalt is also set to appear in the upcoming 2024 "Ghostbusters" movie, which serves as the sequel to 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." He also performs live, with a tour slated for early 2024.
Amber Tamblyn as Jenny
A recurring cast member in Season 11 and main cast member in Season 12, Amber Tamblyn played Charlie's estranged daughter Jenny. As her arc on the show progresses, it becomes clear that, despite not being raised by her father, she has quite a lot in common with him: notably, an affinity for booze and babes.
Following the series, Tamblyn diverted a bit of attention away from her acting career and onto her other interests. After speaking out about her own experience with sexual assault, she became a vocal activist for the #MeToo movement and one of the founders of the Time's Up organization. She's also an accomplished author of several feminist-inspired novels and poetry books.
Tamblyn hasn't stopped acting entirely, though. She had recent roles in short-lived FX sci-fi series "Y: The Last Man" and A24's dramatic romcom "You Hurt My Feelings" in which she stars alongside her husband David Cross and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
April Bowlby as Kandi
From Season 3 onward, April Bowlby played the recurring role of Kandi, Charlie's naively innocent girlfriend, and later on, Alan's second wife.
Following the show, Bowlby took smaller parts in various films and television shows, including a stint in Hallmark and Lifetime movies. In 2018, Bowlby hit the jackpot with a role as Rita Farr, aka Elasti-Girl, in Max's "Doom Patrol." She also played Elasti-Girl on an episode of "Titans" before the "Doom Patrol" show went live. She's also in a couple of episodes of the Paramount Network's short-lived 2018 "Heathers" TV series, and she pops up in a Season 10 episode of "The Big Bang Theory."
In addition to this uptick in her notoriety among superhero nerd circles, Bowlby has recently embraced her new life as a mother, which she often shares snippets of on social media. She also has a book-club-themed podcast, "75 Reads," which she hosts alongside fellow actress Jo Bozarth.