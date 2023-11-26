What The Cast Of Two And A Half Men Is Doing Today

For the first eight seasons of "Two and a Half Men," Charlie Sheen played the central role of Charlie Harper, a smug but charismatic bachelor who won audiences over with his wit and charm. Despite being a fan favorite, things took a turn in 2011, when the show had to go on hiatus while Sheen attended rehab. While on hiatus, Sheen bad-mouthed "Two and a Half Men" co-creator and producer Chuck Lorre, which resulted in him being fired from the series.

This was just one bump in a long, rocky road for Sheen, one plagued with a myriad of issues including substance abuse, legal troubles, divorce, and public meltdowns. Not only is the chaotic melting pot of personal problems the reason why Sheen was exiled from "Two and a Half Men," but it's also the reason he hasn't been able to find much work lately. Following the conclusion of his equally tumultuous cable sitcom "Anger Management," Sheen has kept an uncharacteristically low profile.

Though his acting career has lay predominantly dormant for close to a decade now, he was able to get a break in 2023 with a role in the Max series "How to Be a Bookie." The show is co-created by Chuck Lorre, marking a "Two and a Half Men" reunion of sorts. Though Sheen had nothing good to say about Lorre back in 2011, it seems the two men might finally be burying the hatchet to some degree.