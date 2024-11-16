The Tragic True-Life Story Of Val Kilmer

At some point in their careers, many actors distance themselves from Hollywood, oftentimes for a dark reason. Some, like Christina Applegate, who has multiple sclerosis, do so after being diagnosed with a serious illness. Others, like Roseanne Barr, who made headlines in 2018 with a racist tweet, are shying away from public controversy.

But then there's Val Kilmer, who rose to fame in 1986 thanks to his portrayal of Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the Tom Cruise-led blockbuster "Top Gun." Despite his throat cancer diagnosis and numerous accusations of being difficult to work with on set threatening to derail his career, he has remained a consistent staple on screen, appearing in films almost annually since his 1984 debut in "Top Secret!" as Nick Rivers.

Though he managed to maintain steady work over the years in the midst of negative tabloid reports, taking on powerhouse roles like that of Jim Morrison in 1991's "The Doors" and the titular superhero in 1995's "Batman Forever," Kilmer's life has never been easy, even before he became a household name. As a child, the actor dealt with death, strained relationships, and other hardships, all of which left an impact on him as he entered adulthood and the limelight. Read on for the full tragic true-life story of Kilmer.