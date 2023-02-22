Top Gun: Maverick Director Blown Away By Praise From Steven Spielberg

"Top Gun: Maverick" was one of the biggest movies of all time, and the timing of it seemed to be perfect for Hollywood. While the development of streaming services changed the dynamic of how films were received by audiences, a global pandemic put the entire industry on its heels. Luring audiences into theaters to make the kind of money that only a blockbuster spectacle can would be harder than ever.

With $1.5 billion in box office revenue, "Maverick" was catapulted into the rarified tier of billion-dollar earners, only the second movie to do so since the world changed under the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the anxiety and discomfort of going out in public, people left their homes to hit their local theaters in an attempt to see their favorite pilot with an attitude for the first time in 36 years. And while fans were wowed by the revival of a beloved character after decades in the vault, others in the industry also recognized the achievement.

As a matter of fact, one icon that recognized what "Top Gun: Maverick" did for the industry is one of the biggest in existence. As captured in a tweet from Discussing Film, none other than Steven Spielberg showered star and producer Tom Cruise with praise, saying, "'Maverick' might have saved the entire theatrical industry." When the legendary director of films like "Jaws," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Jurassic Park," and the "Indiana Jones" franchise tells you that you saved the entire industry, it's a life-altering moment. And for a fellow director, that's certainly true.