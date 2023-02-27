Tom Cruise Cried At Val Kilmer's Return In Top Gun: Maverick

With film icon Tom Cruise's worldwide box office blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" up for six Oscars including Best Picture, the star-slash-producer is becoming increasingly more visible on the awards season campaign trail, sometimes detailing the emotions that went into the making of the film.

Cruise's presence at the Academy Awards' annual Oscar luncheon drew major attention when a fellow Oscar nominee captured on video a conversation between Cruise and director Steven Spielberg, where the legendary director told his colleague how "'Top Gun: Maverick' might have saved the entire theatrical industry." After that, Cruise was honored at the Producers Guild of America Awards – with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures — for his career contributions to film as a producer.

The PGA honor is the latest victory since May for Cruise, where after a long theatrical holdout due to the pandemic, his long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" soared into the showhouses worldwide and went on to amass nearly $1.5 billion in ticket sales worldwide. As fans have discovered, the film is not only packed with action and daring flight scenes but has an emotional impact thanks to scenes like Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell reunion with Val Kilmer's Tom "Iceman" Kazansky — marking the first time the two iconic characters appeared together since the conclusion of "Top Gun" in 1986. Given Kilmer's reported health struggles in recent years, the reunion of the two actors was particularly poignant for Cruise.