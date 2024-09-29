Disney's Strongest Women: The 10 Most Powerful Female Characters, Ranked

Between the creepy stories behind some Disney princess movies and the films' stereotypical caricatures of female characters, from evil queens to damsels in distress, it's easy to understand why the studio's reputation for portraying strong women might need a little help. But take a deep enough dive into the Disney canon, and you'll find plenty of examples of powerful female characters.

Sure, the world of Disney has its share of magic-wielding babes and even a few physically tough gals — chief among them, Luisa Madrigal (Jessica Darrow) from "Encanto." But while it would be nice to see them best the world's Gastons in an arm-wrestling match or conquer every villain with powerful witchcraft, the best strength is the inner strength and fortitude that drives powerful women, especially when leavened with compassion and empathy. Whether they're standing up for the voiceless or learning to overcome their own fears, it's that type of strength that makes these women role models everyone can look up to, and why they've made this list.