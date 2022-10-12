Author Emily Zemler Discusses What Makes Disney Princess: Beyond The Tiara Such A Special Read – Exclusive Interview

Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel from the animated "The Little Mermaid," wrote the foreword. What does Ariel mean to you? And are you looking forward to seeing what Halle Bailey does with the role in the upcoming live-action version?

Ariel is my personal favorite Disney Princess, and it's because when [the animated movie] came out, I was a young kid, and she spoke to me. The mermaid aspects spoke to me. I liked how she felt curious and rebellious and she was willing to go to great lengths to indulge that curiosity. The more you look at the story of "The Little Mermaid" — while it does maybe have some things in it that we wouldn't include in a film today — it is ultimately about a girl who wants something so badly, she will do anything to get it. That resonates really strongly with people, especially young women. She was always my favorite because she felt unstoppable. She was not scared to go into a shipwreck and come face to face with a shark, which is a scary thing when you're a young kid.

As for how Halle is really, really exciting, she can capture the exact same traits that we loved in the original animated version, but she can bring them to an audience whose tastes are contemporary. What's important to us now is different from what was important to us when the original was made. One of the things that is important to us now, and should be important to us now, is diversity and inclusion. I think we all can recognize that impact when we see those videos that are going around of the young Black girls who see the trailer and see themsel[ves] on screen for the first time. That is an undeniable bonus of inclusive casting, where someone actually gets to look at the screen and it looks back at them.

In general, how do you feel about the recent live-action remakes of classic Disney Princess movies and the way they update these stories for a different medium and a modern audience?

Some have been more successful than others, and I think the filmmakers would probably agree with that. Disney likes to call them reimaginings rather than remakes. The idea is not that you are redoing something that exists; it's that you're taking an existing story and looking at both the original fairytale and the original animated film and creating a new version. That's helpful in how we discuss them, because if we're thinking that we're going to get a live-action, exact shot-for-shot remake of some of these, that's not really possible. Plus, the animation's so beautiful, why would you do that?

While some of them have not been so perfect and they haven't exactly felt as fresh as they could, the ones that are coming out now feel really exciting, like Halle as Ariel and Rachel Zegler as Snow White, because instead of making the same thing over and over again, we're actually listening to what we want in culture and creating something new. I don't see why we would keep remaking the same thing over and over instead of evolving it.