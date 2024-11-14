The Top 10 Buffy The Vampire Slayer Secondary Characters Ranked From Least To Most Powerful

There's no doubt that "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" changed television forever. With Joss Whedon's trademark quippy dialogue, the series was a major hit in the '90s and sparked dozens of imitators along the way. There are many reasons to love "Buffy," of course, with Sarah Michelle Gellar's titular heroine being one of the most obvious. The truth is, "Buffy" was one of those shows that cannot truly be replicated. It's no wonder that, due to its sheer popularity, the vampire slayer survived cancellation and lived to tell the tale.

But among the vast array of monsters and vampires who Buffy finds herself slaying, not all demons are created equal. Some are relatively harmless, while others could destroy the world with but a thought. With a countless number of supernatural beings out there, all of varying power levels, it can be hard to categorize who is a major threat and who isn't. Setting main cast members and Big Bads aside, some of "Buffy's" most powerful characters are actually its secondary figures who show up throughout the show. These are the types we're ranking here.

Full disclosure, we're not including characters like Tara (Amber Benson) or Faith (Eliza Dushku) who should arguably be considered main cast. Likewise, we've left Big Bads off the list because otherwise it might've just been full of them. Since we're focusing solely on the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" television series itself and not the overall Buffyverse, you also won't find comic book exclusive characters like Twilight or the cast of "Angel" on this list. With that in mind, let's get to slaying.