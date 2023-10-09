Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot — Will It Ever Happen?

When "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" hit The WB network in 1997, no one expected it to become a pop culture phenomenon. Much like the vampires, demons, and creatures who underestimated the titular feminist hero, Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), the television executives and critics who underestimated the series were dead wrong. Not only would "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" become wildly popular, but it would earn a fanbase many show creators would make a deal with the devil for.

Depending on where you fall in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" fandom, you may have followed the years-long saga of a possible reboot, sequel, or film franchise with bated breath or utter horror. To some superfans, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is sacred and should never be redone, while other fans believe the series is ready for an update with a more diverse cast. Regardless of where you stand on the issue, there is no denying this potential reboot has been a popular topic amongst fans and entertainment outlets.

"I think if you look in our library, 'Buffy' is probably the most ripe show we have for bringing back," Fox TV group chair Gary Newman stated at the 2018 INTV Conference in Jerusalem, as reported by Variety. "It's something we talk about frequently," Newman said. "When Joss decides it's time, we'll do it. And until Joss decides it's time, it won't happen." Despite rumors and announcements of a reboot, a project still hasn't been greenlight. Will a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot ever happen? Keep reading to find out.