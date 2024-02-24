What Happened To Buffy The Vampire Slayer After Season 7 & Why It Shocked Fans

While "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" may have begun as a critically-panned comedy movie before it became an underdog mid-season replacement series, the cult classic horror drama is now remembered as not just one of the best shows of its era, but one that regularly finds itself in the top lists of the best television programs ever made.

Perhaps this is why fans were so shocked by where the series went after its initial seven-season run. Starting in 2007, Dark Horse Comics announced that a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" comic book series was in the works. What's more, it was a canonical continuation of the show, and series creator Joss Whedon was heavily involved in the comic's initial storylines. But to say that some fans found it a bit disappointing would be an understatement.

Though the series starts off strong enough, the odd and downright goofy choices that the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" comics make regarding the show's key characters might have you thinking you're reading bad fan fiction.

One of the prime examples involves Xander (Nicholas Brandon) and Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg), who are now in a relationship with one another, despite Xander knowing Dawn since she was a child. Oh, and since we're on the subject of Dawn, the series begins with her being turned into a giant before being transformed into a centaur and, finally, a living doll.