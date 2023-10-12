Wonder Man Cast, Director, Writer, And More Details

As is the case with every new MCU project, the first question asked by most is, "Who's playing the hero?" Even Marvel haters might agree the team has largely hit the bullseye with their casting choices, and they've likely done it again with "Wonder Man," casting rising superstar Yayha Abdul-Mateen in the title role. The actor has, of course, earned raves in recent years for his work in major films like "Us," "Watchmen," "Candyman," and "The Matrix: Resurrections," though he's perhaps best known for playing the villainous Manta in DC's "Aquaman" films. Given his blockbuster pedigree, there's little reason to think he won't excel in his role with Marvel.

Abdul-Mateen will have a little help in the transition, as he'll be joined in "Wonder Man" by MCU alum Sir Ben Kingsley. The legendary actor made his Marvel debut in "Iron Man 3," portraying Trevor Slattery, a hapless actor hired to play a version of the villainous Mandarin. Kingsley reprised the role in 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and will once again play the part in "Wonder Man." Per reports, Slattery plays a big role in the upcoming series, and that should more than please the Marvel fandom.

Rumors abound about Ed Harris joining the series' cast, though Marvel has not confirmed these reports. We do, however, know that "The Walking Dead" universe alums Lauren Glazier and Demetrius Grosse are on board for recurring roles, with the latter reportedly playing the primary villain Grim Reaper.