A Thunderbolts Rumor May Have Already Spoiled The Marvel Movie's Big Twist
One of the more intriguing entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga, "Thunderbolts" brings together an assortment of franchise favorites for a big mission. Under Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the likes of Bucky Barnes (the actor with some ominous comments about the movie, Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) will unite for a top-secret assignment. Seeing as the film doesn't release until 2025, little is known about the specifics of the plot. Of course, rumors have circulated online regarding the story, and one of them may have spoiled the feature's big twist.
According to tenured entertainment insider Daniel Richtman on Patreon, "Thunderbolts" will see the title team — specifically Belova, Walker, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), whose set photos suggest she will get a new look for the film, and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) — seek out a mysterious vault under Valentina's direction. They're told said vault houses a target that they need to eliminate. The only problem is that it becomes abundantly clear that their target is capable of taking out all of them and that Valentina has no plans to help them. They come to realize she basically left them to die.
Bearing in mind what has made the rounds on the Internet about the main antagonist of "Thunderbolts," it's not unlikely that this rumor is far off.
Could Sentry be the Thunderbolts' rumored vault target?
Though the Thunderbolts team lineup is full of villains and anti-heroes, that doesn't mean that the movie they're set to star in won't have a bad guy for them to do battle with. Using Daniel Richtman's unconfirmed claim as a guide, it appears that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will fill that role. The team will have to strike back at her for hanging them out to dry. That leaves the question of who or what is in this rumored vault that she sent them to kill — or die trying. If the rumor mill is to be believed, it's quite a dangerous super-powered entity.
As "Thunderbolts" has developed, rumblings online have indicated that Marvel's Superman equivalent, Sentry, will make his MCU debut in it. Real name Robert Reynolds, his powers, ranging from flight to invulnerability to energy projection, derive from an attempt to replicate the Super Soldier Serum — the concoction that turned Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) into Captain America during World War II. As established on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," shady entities have continued manufacturing the serum away from the prying eyes of the government. Could Sentry be a near-unstoppable experiment gone too far that Valentina or someone close to her needs killed, so she sends those she deems dispensable to do the job?
Suffice it to say, Marvel fans have some waiting to do until they can get definitive answers regarding the Thunderbolts' mission and Sentry's potential involvement. "Thunderbolts" premieres on May 2, 2025.