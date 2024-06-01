A Thunderbolts Rumor May Have Already Spoiled The Marvel Movie's Big Twist

One of the more intriguing entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga, "Thunderbolts" brings together an assortment of franchise favorites for a big mission. Under Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the likes of Bucky Barnes (the actor with some ominous comments about the movie, Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) will unite for a top-secret assignment. Seeing as the film doesn't release until 2025, little is known about the specifics of the plot. Of course, rumors have circulated online regarding the story, and one of them may have spoiled the feature's big twist.

According to tenured entertainment insider Daniel Richtman on Patreon, "Thunderbolts" will see the title team — specifically Belova, Walker, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), whose set photos suggest she will get a new look for the film, and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) — seek out a mysterious vault under Valentina's direction. They're told said vault houses a target that they need to eliminate. The only problem is that it becomes abundantly clear that their target is capable of taking out all of them and that Valentina has no plans to help them. They come to realize she basically left them to die.

Bearing in mind what has made the rounds on the Internet about the main antagonist of "Thunderbolts," it's not unlikely that this rumor is far off.