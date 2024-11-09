Tom Hardy's Venom Is Done - But The MCU Can Recast Him With One Person

"Venom: The Last Dance" might be a box office success, but the reach of Tom Hardy's final stint with the symbiote hasn't stretched as far as its predecessors. As it stands, the threequel in the franchise has earned the least of the trilogy on its opening weekend, slithering just over the line of $51 million compared to "Venom's" $80 million and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" raking in just over $90 million. Regardless of the results, though, the post-credits scenes in "Venom: The Last Dance" suggest that Sony still has plans for the antihero thanks to the appearance of the King in Black, Knull. But when the lord of symbiotes finally steps off his throne, it should be an all-new Venom that meets him — and we think we've found the perfect man for the job.

There's a star waiting in the wings who is fully deserving of a vehicle like Venom. He's an action hero who already has the experience of portraying a one-man army and has the ability to bring the fierce and unpredictable ferocity that Hardy's iteration was considerably lacking in. He's a man who can strike fear into the hearts of the criminals and supervillains that Venom so rarely rumbled with in the last three films while leaving you wondering if you should be rooting for him or not. It doesn't matter what portal or alternate reality Sony digs into to revive Venom from; just make sure that Alan Ritchson is Eddie Brock in the MCU.