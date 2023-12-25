Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Wants To Replace Ben Affleck As The DCU's Batman

Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are leading Warner Bros.' TV and Movie division, is it too much of a stretch to think the star of "Reacher" could play the new DC Universe's Batman?

While Robert Pattison has established his own version of the Caped Crusader for Warner Bros. and DC under the direction of Matt Reeves, there's still a vacancy for the role of Bruce Wayne-Batman in Gunn's and Safran's new DC Universe.

Starting with David Corenswet taking over for Henry Cavill as Clark Kent-Superman, the duo in charge of DC's upcoming film slate is largely replacing the cast members of Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe, including Ben Affleck as Batman. Ironically, Fortress of Solitude pointed out in an interview with Ritchson that Affleck's old pal and collaborator, Kevin Smith, called Ritchson's Reacher "Batman without a cape," sparking a rumor that the actor could embody the comic book icon.

"With all the rumors flying that I'm supposed to be playing Batman, how can I knock Batman?" Ritchson responded to Fortress of Solitude with a laugh. "I would love to play Batman." Ritchson then pointed out the differences between Reacher and the famed DC character. "You know, [Batman without a cape] is a great analogy, actually. But I mean, Batman has got like a cave, and Reacher doesn't even have a house. He's got a toothbrush. So, I think Batman has got cool stuff. Dude is loaded and has caves, penthouses, and spotlights that call him. Batman's cooler."