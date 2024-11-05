The Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise that started in 2008 with "Iron Man" and is still going all these years later, hasn't recast that many characters. But Marvel as a whole, which includes movies from before the MCU existed and those from companies that weren't collaborating with Disney's Marvel Studios after the MCU debut, has had quite a few. Even the MCU has some noteworthy ones.

For example, Terrence Howard played Rhodey in the first "Iron Man," but subsequently, Don Cheadle took over the role and has been going strong from "Iron Man 2" in 2010 onward. Similarly, Fandral was originally played by Joshua Dallas in the first "Thor" but was replaced by Zachary Levi in "Thor: The Dark World." And although Josh Brolin is known for playing Thanos in the MCU, he was originally played by stuntman Damion Poitier in 2012's "The Avengers."

We're not talking about a character who was recast a single time here though. In this list, we're only considering times when three or more actors played the character, whether they're all from the MCU, all from other Marvel forays onto the big screen, or a combination. Either way, these are the most recast Marvel movie characters in cinema history.