Tracker: Colter Shaw's Greatest Strength Is Also His Biggest Weakness

As "Tracker" Season 2 throws us into exciting new adventures, star Justin Hartley continues to prove why Colter Shaw is "America's #1 New Hero." Colter's tendency to go all-in on every assignment, throwing himself in harm's way for the sake of others, is part of why we love him. In some ways, he feels like a superhero, albeit without a cape and tights. But although Colter markets himself as a "lone wolf" rewardist, the truth is that his inability to open up and share his life with others might be more of a bug than a feature. Yes, we love that Colter can fly solo and take care of both himself and others, but even heroes sometimes need to share the load.

This is especially true when it comes to the Shaw family's complicated history. Colter keeps his past extremely close to the chest, to the point where he refuses to talk about it with even his closest allies. At the end of the season's third episode, "Bloodlines," he relates to Billie Matalon's (Sofia Pernas) messed-up childhood by hinting at his own, but when she presses him about it, he refuses to open up any further. Billie might not be Colter's closest confidant, but ever since learning about his father's potential connections to the United States military, our hero hasn't said a word to Bobby (Eric Graise) or Reenie (Fiona Greene), despite their willingness (and ability) to help him uncover the truth.

We love that Colter Shaw is a man of mystery, and his past has certainly been invaluable in providing him with the skill sets necessary for the job, but it's about time our hero begins to trust those around him.