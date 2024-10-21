Who Is Camille Picket? Colter Shaw's Tracker Season 2 Love Interest Explained
With the return of CBS's hit drama "Tracker," fans can't get enough of Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw, and it turns out that they aren't the only ones. At the end of the second season premiere, "Out of the Past," Colter arrives at the doorstep of newcomer Camille Picket (Floriana Lima), and things quickly get steamier than we may have anticipated. After a brief conversation about Camille's sister, Gina, who went missing 10 years ago, the pair take things to the bedroom. Afterward, they compare notes about Colter's investigation, with Camille not certain about how much longer she can hold out hope for her sister. But Colter aims to keep his promise, with his conviction now as firm as ever before.
But who is Camille Picket? She wasn't around last season, so how will she factor into "Tracker" going forward? With so many other mysteries still left unanswered, especially concerning the Shaw family, it's sort of strange that the series would pivot to an entirely new plotline that seemingly has no connection to the overarching mythology. Though we still have many questions, there are some small answers out there that will hopefully help us better understand who this newcomer really is.
Who is Colter Shaw's new love interest in Tracker Season 2?
In September, TVLine revealed that Floriana Lima was set to appear as Camille Picket in a recurring capacity this season. The outlet described her as both "haunted" and "attractive," which feels on brand for this show. It's clear that Colter and Camille have some serious history — we know that they've been on-and-off lovers for at least a decade now — and have bonded over the disappearance of Camille's sister Gina. As the character's official breakdown reads, "[Gina's case] brings up some trauma for both Camille and Colter on every anniversary of her disappearance, but also causes them to reconnect, at least for an evening."
Though we don't know quite yet how many episodes Camille will factor into "Tracker" Season 2, her one-night romance with Colter Shaw certainly paints us a distinct picture. It also may reveal more about Colter than we thought previously. "I think the relationship has changed based on the trauma bond," Justin Hartley explained following the Season 2 premiere. "When [Gina disappears], he makes a promise — and I don't know if you've noticed, but he never promises [his clients] anymore." Hartley is absolutely right, Colter's decision to be "only paid in success" likely stems directly from Gina's unsolved case. Because he couldn't find her, he no longer promises his clients success.
It's entirely possible that Colter and Camille knew each other before Gina disappeared, and perhaps her disappearance is what drove a wedge between them. It's unlikely that Colter will be stopping in every few episodes to meet up with Camille, but given her recurring status, the character will have to factor into the show's latest overarching mystery somehow (possibly through flashbacks). As Colter continues to work on Gina's case throughout the new season, we should expect Camille to show up more frequently, hopefully with new answers each time.
Who plays Camille Picket in Tracker Season 2?
The actor behind Camille Picket, Floriana Lima, has a long history of television roles, having gotten her start back in 2008 on an episode of the short-lived "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles." Since then though, Lima landed plenty of notable guest spots and recurring roles over the years, most notably as Elizabeth in the comedy series "Poor Paul," Miranda Riggs in the television reboot of "Lethal Weapon," and Darcy Cooper in the ABC drama "A Million Little Things." Like most stars these days, Lima has found herself working on superhero projects as well, including playing Detective Maggie Sawyer on The CW series "Supergirl" and Krista Dumont on Netflix's "The Punisher."
More recently, Lima can be seen on "Grey's Anatomy" in a likewise recurring capacity as newcomer Nora Young. Doing double duty on "Tracker" and "Grey's Anatomy," Lima is clearly upping her game following her time on the recently ended "A Million Little Things," and has a few other feature and television projects still in the works.
Tracker's Justin Hartley thinks Colter Shaw in a relationship is a bad idea
But is Floriana Lima's time on "Tracker" going to be a good thing? Well, it depends on who you ask. Obviously, the show's basic format will remain the same moving forward, with Colter continuing his cross-country adventures in each episode. From what we can tell, it doesn't seem like Colter and Camille are in any sort of committed relationship, and actor Justin Hartley wants to keep it this way. "The fact that Colter doesn't have a girlfriend, I think that's one of the things I wanted to sort of keep," Hartley told People earlier this year. "I feel like if he has a wife and a girlfriend and a family, and he continues to do all these dangerous things, that's kind of selfish."
Apparently, Hartley feels this way about his character's relationship with Reenie Greene (played by former "Fire Country" actress Fiona Rene) as well, a character who many fans have shipped Colter with since her introduction. "I just don't think that's a good look," the actor explained. Maybe he's right, but then again, every other first-responder show on CBS is about folks like firefighters and cops and the relationships they have with their own families, so it's not like Colter being in a relationship would be without serious precedent. Either way, Camille's role in Season 2 will better inform us about Colter's past, and will likely complicate any romantic feelings Reenie already has for our resident "rewardist."