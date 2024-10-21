Who Is Camille Picket? Colter Shaw's Tracker Season 2 Love Interest Explained

In September, TVLine revealed that Floriana Lima was set to appear as Camille Picket in a recurring capacity this season. The outlet described her as both "haunted" and "attractive," which feels on brand for this show. It's clear that Colter and Camille have some serious history — we know that they've been on-and-off lovers for at least a decade now — and have bonded over the disappearance of Camille's sister Gina. As the character's official breakdown reads, "[Gina's case] brings up some trauma for both Camille and Colter on every anniversary of her disappearance, but also causes them to reconnect, at least for an evening."

Though we don't know quite yet how many episodes Camille will factor into "Tracker" Season 2, her one-night romance with Colter Shaw certainly paints us a distinct picture. It also may reveal more about Colter than we thought previously. "I think the relationship has changed based on the trauma bond," Justin Hartley explained following the Season 2 premiere. "When [Gina disappears], he makes a promise — and I don't know if you've noticed, but he never promises [his clients] anymore." Hartley is absolutely right, Colter's decision to be "only paid in success" likely stems directly from Gina's unsolved case. Because he couldn't find her, he no longer promises his clients success.

It's entirely possible that Colter and Camille knew each other before Gina disappeared, and perhaps her disappearance is what drove a wedge between them. It's unlikely that Colter will be stopping in every few episodes to meet up with Camille, but given her recurring status, the character will have to factor into the show's latest overarching mystery somehow (possibly through flashbacks). As Colter continues to work on Gina's case throughout the new season, we should expect Camille to show up more frequently, hopefully with new answers each time.