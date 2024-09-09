Tracker Season 2: The One Big Reunion That Needs To Happen (And Why), Explained

After the ratings success that was the first season of "Tracker," CBS's latest breakout hit is gearing up for Season 2 — and there seems to be a lot left in store for Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw. Season 1 left us with more questions than answers about Colter's mysterious off-the-grid upbringing, and since we still don't know who really killed his father, Ashton Shaw (played by former "Oz" star Lee Tergesen), there's one reunion we're dying to see in the second season: all three Shaw siblings back together again.

Both Colter's older brother Russell (Jensen Ackles), and younger sister, Dory (Melissa Roxburgh), are introduced independently in Season 1, but a true family reunion is still in order. Thus far, we have yet to see all three siblings in the same place at once, save for a few flashbacks to their youth. But what we do know is that Russell and Dory still talk frequently, so it's not a stretch that all three might come together to solve the mystery behind their father's death.

Considering that Robin Weigert is exiting the series, "Tracker" could use more recurring characters to fill the void. Roxburgh and Ackles have certainly proven themselves to be up to the task, guest starring in two of the first season's best episodes, "Beyond the Campus Walls" and "Off the Books." If Colter is going to get to the bottom of the mysterious circumstances behind their messy past, he'll need his brother and sister to help him along.