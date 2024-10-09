The Strongest Anime Characters, Ranked

The world of anime is unlike almost any other form of entertainment in the world. The Japanese-based animation format encompasses various genres, styles, and narratives that stretch across the entirety of human imagination. Whether you want to watch a young man attempt to become a pirate king, fancy seeing huge fighting robots battle it out in space, or even be absorbed into a world of satire, anime has you covered with everything from "One Piece" to "Dragon Ball Z."

There are literally dozens of brilliant anime shows, each of them often filled with powerful characters who are capable of impressive feats of strength. That has led to debates about who exactly is the strongest anime character. While we will never get a definitive answer to that question as these characters are never going to face off against each other in a battle royale, it is possible to try and judge them based on their powers, abilities, and sheer natural force.

These are the best of the best, and if you want to know exactly who the strongest anime characters are, all you have to do is read on.