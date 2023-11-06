Dragon Ball Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

U.S. fans who have watched "Dragon Ball Z" since it first started being dubbed in English in North America are no strangers to cast changes. After all, the first batch of episodes that aired in Canada and the U.S. were originally dubbed by completely different performers, namely the Ocean Group" cast in Canada. Yet fans were still likely shocked when Captain Ginyu had a slightly different voice than they were used to in the "Dragon Ball Z: Budokai" game.

That's because Dale D. Kelly, the first Ginyu of Funimation's "in-house" dub (based in Dallas, Texas rather than Canada), had been replaced by Brice Armstrong. From then on, Armstrong voiced the character in pretty much everything until his retirement in 2009, including when Funimation decided to have the Dallas actors redo the episodes the Canadian cast had previously recorded.

Additionally, Armstrong was the first U.S. actor to play the titular villain of the movie "Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug." Given the similarities between his gravelly Ginyu and Slug performances, some fans may be surprised to hear that Armstrong was also the gentler-sounding narrator of the "Dragon Ball" anime. A mainstay in Funimation dubs and renowned for his radio and announcing career, Armstrong's talents even extended to puppetry, having portrayed "Barney and Friends" character Miss Etta Kette. The 84-year-old Armstrong passed in 2020 from natural causes, but leaves behind a versatile body of work.