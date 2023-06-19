Dragon Ball: Vegeta's Powers Explained

In the age-old tradition of villains who eventually become good guys, few characters are as beloved as Vegeta (Ryo Horikawa/Christopher Sabat) from "Dragon Ball Z." Though the show laid the groundwork for his character arc early on by reforming Piccolo (Toshio Furakawa/Christopher Sabat), who was the central villain of the original series, it was still one of the most fascinating aspects of the sequel.

Naturally, Vegeta only begins to side with Goku (Masako Nozawa/Sean Schemmel) and company after Frieza (Ryuseo Nakao/Christoper Ayres) arrives on Namek. Though the prideful Saiyan prince ultimately loses his life to Frieza during the conflict, this arc goes a long way toward redeeming Vegeta and sets the stage for his eventual role as an anti-hero throughout the series.

However, one of the most notable aspects of Vegeta in "Dragon Ball Z" is his longstanding rivalry with Goku. In fact, much of Vegeta's intense training regimen and his progress in terms of power can be traced directly to his attempts to surpass Goku. In that regard, at least, he has succeeded more than once, even if his time in the No. 1 slot is ultimately temporary.

Still, his rivalry with Goku has led to the improvement of signature abilities like the Galick Gun he once used to try and destroy Earth and the development of even more powerful moves like Final Flash and Final Explosion. In fact, the latter of the two is so powerful that it once claimed Vegeta's own life.