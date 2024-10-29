The Best Way To Watch The MonsterVerse Movies In Order

So, what's the best way to watch the MonsterVerse movies and TV shows in order? That depends on what you want from your viewing experience. Although the most intuitive way to watch the MonsterVerse might be in order of release, there are some alternative viewing progressions that also work. Given that the franchise has a proclivity for bouncing back and forth in time and deepening itself via flashbacks, you can also try watching it in the in-universe chronological order — or an approximation of it, anyway.

To that end, the cleanest viewing order would be an impossible one — that is, an order that extricated the prologues from "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island" and the flashback sections from each "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" episode so that they could be watched separately, beginning with the "Kong" prologue, then continuing through various different excerpts of "Monarch" with the "Godzilla" prologue somewhere in the mix. Since that would be essentially unworkable (unless you're willing to watch just a few minutes of each film/episode at a time), the next best thing would be to order them as follows.

First, you should watch "Kong: Skull Island," with its 1944 prologue — the earliest point in the timeline we've seen yet — and its 1973 plot. Next up is the '90s-set "Skull Island" show, and then you can simply watch the other films in release order after that. As for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," you can watch it after "Kong" if you want to focus on the '50s flashbacks depicting the creation of Monarch, or right after "Godzilla" if you'd rather have the full context for the show's 2015 timeline. As far as we're concerned, this is the best way to experience the entire MonsterVerse timeline.