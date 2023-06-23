Netflix's Skull Island: When Does It Take Place In The MonsterVerse Timeline?

The MonsterVerse has dipped its toe into the realm of animated television with "Skull Island," a new Netflix show set on King Kong's titular home. Animated by Powerhouse Animation Studios — the company responsible for series like "Castlevania," "Blood of Zeus," and "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" — the new installment in Legendary's "Godzilla" franchise has earned strong reviews so far, but it also fills a curious role in the larger MonsterVerse story.

Most of the film series takes place in and around the modern day, with 2014's "Godzilla" taking place that same year. In the canon of the MonsterVerse, Godzilla emerged and caused chaos in 1954, but he only reemerges during the events of his eponymous movie. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Godzilla vs. Kong" both take place successively after the first film, with "Kong: Skull Island" flashing the whole story back several decades and being set in 1973. And of course, bits of lore sprinkled throughout the whole franchise reveal that both Godzilla and Kong — two members of a giant-creature category referred to as "Titans" — are ancient beings with a history that goes back to prehistoric Earth.

So where exactly does the "Skull Island" series fit into the larger MonsterVerse timeline? According to star Nicolas Cantu, who voices Charlie in the show, it's set right in the middle of things. Speaking with Nerdist in a recent interview, the actor confirmed that "Skull Island" takes palace in the early 1990s, which makes it an interesting nexus point for the larger series.