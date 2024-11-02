Where Did Bridgit Mendler Disappear To After Good Luck Charlie?

In 2009, Disney Channel fans were first introduced to Bridgit Mendler on the hit fantasy sitcom, "Wizards of Waverly Place," where she played the vampire Juliet Van Heusen. Juliet quickly kindled a romance with series lead Justin Russo (played by David Henrie), and, as a result, Mendler appeared in 10 episodes of the show's original run. Disney saw star potential in Mendler, and soon cast her in the leading role as Teddy Duncan in the one of the best Disney Channel original series ever made, "Good Luck Charlie." As the ever-lovable Teddy, Mendler won the hearts of all who watched the show's nearly 100 episodes, and generated an active fanbase online. The award-winning family comedy, which followed three older siblings as they are tasked with helping to look after their baby sister, was nominated for three separate Primetime Emmys in its day.

Around this time, Mendler was also cast in the 2011 Disney Channel Original Movie, "Lemonade Mouth," which garnered quite a following of its own. Though fans have long hoped for a sequel, the film's stars have been clear that it was a one-and-done Disney production. Despite that, things were looking up for Mendler, who was quickly becoming a Disney icon. But after the "Good Luck Charlie" series finale (aptly titled "Good Bye Charlie") in 2014, some wondered what became of the show's main star. Turns out, Mendler had effectively shed her Disney Channel roots and moved on beyond the confines of tween-centric television. But what has she been up to since "Good Luck Charlie"? Well, some of the answers will undoubtedly surprise you.