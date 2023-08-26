Whatever Happened To Ashley Tisdale?

It's been a while since we heard from actress and musician Ashley Tisdale, who once rocked our world in Disney Channel productions and with a number of hit singles. Though Tisdale didn't become a household name until after the new millennium, she started her career at three years old, truly growing up in the Hollywood scene. After some vocal work on "A Bug's Life," "An All Dogs Christmas Carol," and the English dub of "Whisper of the Heart," Tisdale soon ventured further into the live-action realm, which ultimately led to her big break.

In 2005, Tisdale struck gold after landing the role of Maddie Fitzpatrick in the Disney Channel Original Series "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody." Quickly becoming a fan favorite, Tisdale's Maddie was a poor Tipton Hotel employee who became best friends with Brenda Song's London Tipton and remained the ever-constant crush of Zack Martin (Dylan Sprouse). Even though she didn't follow her castmates into the sequel — "The Suite Life on Deck" — she returned for an episode in 2009 to round out her time as the character.

To this day, Maddie remains one of Tisdale's most prominent roles and is often considered the character that really launched her career. Of course, there's another Disney Channel icon played by Tisdale out there who is arguably even more popular, but we'll get to her in a moment. If you've been wondering what ever happened to Ashley Tisdale, then you've come to the right place.