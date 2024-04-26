This Movie Killed The Nice Guys 2, According To Ryan Gosling

Because pop culture seems to go around in circles, fans who love movies that came out years prior sometimes start to wonder if those films — whether they're cult classics or blockbuster favorites — might get a sequel. According to Ryan Gosling, fans of the 2016 noir comedy "The Nice Guys" could be waiting forever, thanks to a very different movie that derailed it at the box office.

"The Nice Guys," directed by auteur Shane Black ("Iron Man 3," "The Predator," "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang") and co-written with Anthony Bagarozzi, centers around Jackson Healy and Holland March — played by Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, respectively — a mob hitman and a private eye, respectively. While Holland is investigating a missing girl, a girl named Amelia Kuttner (Margaret Qualley) hires Jackson to scare the detective away, which only leads to the two teaming up when Amelia also goes missing. The movie is hilarious, sharp, and proves that Crowe and Gosling have incredibly comedic chemistry together. So why won't there be a sequel? According to Gosling's recent interview with ComicBook.com, it all came down to one of its box office rivals.

"So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against ['The Angry Birds Movie']," Gosling told the outlet. "So 'Angry Birds' just, just destroyed us."

Gosling was also quick to point out that at least one of these films got a second outing: "Angry Birds got a sequel."