The 10 Best 2000s Comedy Movies, Ranked

The dawn of the new millennium was pretty solid when it came to big-budget comedy movies — so good, in fact, that winnowing this list down to just ten movies was actively difficult. Judd Apatow was making some of his best movies, including "Knocked Up," and the group known as the "Frat Pack" — a group that included Will Ferrell, both Luke and Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, and more — were releasing bangers like "Old School" and "Wedding Crashers" around this time. "Napoleon Dynamite" came out halfway through the 2000s and became an unexpectedly enormous hit to the point where every kid at your school started wearing a "Vote for Pedro" shirt. On the other side of the spectrum, unapologetically bawdy movies like "The Hangover" became overnight box office successes. Still, how can we narrow down the list of the best comedies of the 2000s to just ten movies? (For the purpose of this list, please ignore any creatively bankrupt sequels that followed these outstanding originals; the first movies are the only ones that matter.)

Somehow, we did it — so from a fish-out-of-water tale set at a beauty pageant to multiple Ferrell movies to some of the most quotable films in cinematic history, here are the ten best comedy movies that came out between 2000 and 2010, ranked from ... least incredible to most amazing. (None of these are bad, so it wouldn't be right to say ranked from "worst to best.")