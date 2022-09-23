The Real Reason Jon Hamm Appeared In Bridesmaids

Jon Hamm appeared on an episode of the show "Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw" for SiriusXM, and the star revealed that he essentially took the part in "Bridesmaids" as a favor to Kristen Wiig, much to the chagrin of his agents. "Mostly, I drive them crazy because I say yes to everything," Hamm admitted.

"I was uncredited in Bridesmaids because I was like, 'Yeah, it's my friend,'" Hamm said of his role in the comedy. "I did that movie before there was a part before there was a script; I said yes to it." That is especially generous when you consider that the actor had already been on the critically acclaimed AMC drama "Mad Men" for years and was a multi-Emmy nominated star at this point in his career.

Though his agents were worried about how they and Hamm would even be compensated for the role, Hamm was unconcerned. "I was like, 'Don't worry about it, just let me go have some fun with my friends," he recalled telling them. "I knew it would be funny, especially with that cast," Hamm went on, though he also mentioned that he had no idea the movie would do as well as it did.

While Hamm might occasionally stress his agents out, the actor has made an impressive and fruitful career for himself nonetheless. And part of that success likely comes from the friendships he's formed with performers like Wiig along the way.