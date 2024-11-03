Who Voices Buzz Lightyear? Every Actor Behind The Toy Story Character, Revealed

"To infinity... and beyond!" Those famous four words are the powerful catchphrase of one of Disney and Pixar's most recognizable characters, Buzz Lightyear. Making his big screen debut in 1995's "Toy Story," this action figure has delighted audiences for nearly 30 years. After all, who wouldn't want to be a Space Ranger? Even the Buzz Aldrin-inspired hero, in his original appearance, was convinced that he was the genuine article before discovering that he was actually a toy based on a fictional character. But despite that fictional status, we've all come to love Buzz, who remains a Disney legend to this day.

But who voices "Toy Story's" resident hero? Tom Hanks is the voice of Woody, and almost everyone knows that Tim Allen plays Buzz on the big screen. But did you know that he's not the only one to answer the Space Ranger call? Turns out, there have been quite a few actors who've tackled the Buzz Lightyear voice over the years, and some of them might surprise you.