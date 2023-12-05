Tim Allen Confirms Those Toy Story 5 Cast Rumors Are True

"Toy Story 5" is in the works and your favorite characters are coming back.

Back in 2019, Pixar made the bold decision to debut "Toy Story 4," which operated as a heartfelt epilogue for the characters after the events of "Toy Story 3." In the fourth flick, Woody leaves Bonnie's toys behind to start a new life with Bo Peep. For a brief moment, it feels like the fourth "Toy Story" would be the end of Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang's journey. But after a billion-dollar haul at the box office and stellar fan reception, it seemed all but certain that our favorite toys would grace the silver screen once again.

During Disney's Q1 2023 earnings call, CEO Bob Iger confirmed that "Toy Story" was just one of many animated properties slated to receive a sequel. Now, Buzz Lightyear voice actor Tim Allen has confirmed that Buzz and Woody will be returning for the upcoming fifth outing. "They have reached out to Tom [Hanks] and I to reprise the roles," Allen revealed during an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon. While Allen and Hanks are slated to return for the umpteenth time as some of Hollywood's most prominent animated characters, don't bother asking them any details about the sequel. "They're not saying anything about it," Allen said.

Details on "Toy Story 5" are slim, but Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter previously described the upcoming pic as "surprising" to TheWrap, saying "It's got some really cool stuff that [audiences] haven't seen before."