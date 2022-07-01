Tim Allen Has A Brutally Honest Take On Lightyear

When the time comes to reflect on 2022 as a whole, Pixar's "Lightyear" will undoubtedly be discussed as one of the most controversial movies of the year. According to The Independent, the "Toy Story" spin-off was banned in 14 countries over the same-gendered kissing scene, which had to be reinstated after Disney staff members released an open letter pleading with the studio to include it.

Outside of the sociopolitical discourse surrounding the movie, Chris Evans' controversial "Lightyear" tweets drew attention and spawned conversations regarding the "Toy Story" canon. The actor implied that the film's titular space ranger is a real person in the "Toy Story" universe and that the toy version was based on him. This came after the revelation that the human version of Buzz has hair, suggesting that his toy counterpart had hair underneath his helmet this entire time.

Of course, one of the main controversies pertaining to "Lightyear" revolves around the casting of Evans in the leading role, as opposed to Tim Allen, who voiced the character in all four "Toy Story" flicks, as well as numerous video games, shorts, and specials. Allen has since weighed in on the discussions about the movie, and he had some mixed feelings about the spin-off.