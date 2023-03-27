Captain America 4 Is Finally Bringing Back Liv Tyler's Betty Ross

"Captain America: New World Order," the fourth film in the "Captain America" series, continues to stack its roster, and we have now learned that Liv Tyler will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as scientist Betty Ross, reprising the role she first played in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk" (according to The Hollywood Reporter). Anthony Mackie will lead the project as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America.

Ross is a brilliant scientist who played a key role in the transformation of Bruce Banner — then played by Edward Norton — into the Hulk, but she has since been absent from the MCU. Tyler's return to the role is notable after a decade and a half, though it is not yet clear how large of a role the character of Ross will have in the film, which has been building up a long call sheet that includes returning characters from several MCU projects. Specifically, Tyler's Ross arrives in "Captain America: New World Order" as one of several returning "The Incredible Hulk" characters.